ATLANTA -- Will Anderson, a first-team All-American and Nagurski Award winner last year as the nation's top defender, has ascended through the ranks of Alabama’s linebacking group, assuming a top leadership position for the Crimson Tide.
Through his first two seasons at Alabama, Anderson has 154 tackles, 45 of which were for a loss. He said a fundamental change in mentality during his sophomore year of high school propelled him to become what he is today.
“My coaches, they did a really great job of preparing us for the next level,” Anderson said Tuesday during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. “When I was a sophomore, I literally cried in the weight room one day, back when mentally I was weak. Physically, I was weak, and I just wasn’t where I wanted to be. Ever since that day, my whole mentality had changed.”
Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 243-pounder from Dutchtown High School in the southern suburbs of Atlanta, said his mentality at Alabama is consistent with the program's competitive expectations, and because he felt prepared for his time in college, the transition to Power Five football was not difficult.
Additionally, Anderson said he has grown since his freshman season, where he thought other players may not value his voice. Anderson said he has become more vocal and has focused on leading younger players by example.
Alabama coach Nick Saban, who designated Anderson a permanent team captain during the 2021 season, said it is valuable to have experienced players in Anderson and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young on opposite sides of the ball.
Saban said both players transcend the Crimson Tide's pillars of togetherness, responsibility, attitude and the ability to overcome adversity.
“These guys have provided good leadership for our team. They've worked hard. They're the right kind of people. They've got the right stuff. They're very talented players,” Saban said. “But the challenge is, are the players on our team all going to buy into the principles and values and standards of the organization, which these guys have done a great job of demonstrating?”
Anderson said that he felt he truly assumed defined leadership responsibilities during and following last season’s game against Florida, a game in which he had seven tackles.
“I really feel like my leadership skills went up a lot, to help take control of the team with Bryce and the other guys on leadership,” Anderson said. “I think it grew once I got into my sophomore year and I had a chance to be more vocal. I finally felt like my teammates were waiting for me to do that type of thing. They said, ‘Will, you’re finally using your voice now. You’re finally stepping out,’ because I’m (really) humble and I like to stay back.”
Anderson said that in using his confidence and position as a face of the team, that he has the opportunity to help Alabama return to the peak after losing the national championship to Georgia. Not only did he say that he believes the Crimson Tide possess the best pass-rushing group in the country, but that they will treat every game as if it is the national championship.
Admittedly, Anderson said that there are still elements to his game that need refining. Specifically, he said that following Alabama's regular-season loss to Texas A&M last year, he took additional steps to analyze his game.
“I can honestly say I think that was one of the times in my career at Alabama where I wasn’t on my game as I should have been,” Anderson said. “After that time, I had to reel myself back in and make steps where I needed to improve.”
But come September, the superstitious Anderson said he will have his traditional pregame meal consisting of macaroni and cheese, lasagna and salad with ranch dressing, and then suit up alongside the rest of the linebackers in preparation for Alabama’s first opponent, Utah State.
“As a room, we are going to be the best outside (linebacker) group in the nation, and we’re going to prove that to everybody this year,” Anderson said.
