Following the July 11 Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway will break ground on a project to create the next generation of Atlanta Motor Speedway and an all-new race experience in 2022.
Following 10 months of confidential research, development, testing and simulation with engineers and iRacing, the reprofile will increase the current 24-degree banking in Atlanta's turns to 28 degrees — higher than any other intermediate track on the current NASCAR circuit. Straightaway banking will remain 5 degrees. In addition to the new high banks, the racing surface will become narrower with an overall decrease in width from 55 feet to 40 feet. New widths will be 52 feet on the front stretch, 42 feet on the back stretch and 40 feet in the turns.
"As Atlanta's racing surface has aged, we've challenged ourselves to reimagine what NASCAR racing at an intermediate track can be," Speedway Motorsports president and CEO Marcus Smith said. "With high banks in the turns, narrower width and new pavement technology, Atlanta will be unlike any other mile-and-a-half track on the circuit. It's all new for '22 and this will be specifically designed for close, competitive racing."
Construction is slated to begin the week following the July 11 race, with the next generation Atlanta Motor Speedway making its debut in 2022 in conjunction with NASCAR's Next Gen car.
The current asphalt at AMS is the oldest racing surface the NASCAR Cup Series will visit in 2021. Since its last repave in 1997, the speedway has hosted 38 NASCAR Cup Series races, 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, 20 Camping World Truck Series races, 10 ARCA Series races and four IndyCar Series races, plus countless U.S. Legends and Bandolero car races on its frontstretch quarter-mile "Thunder Ring."
