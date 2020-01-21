MARIETTA -- Anyone who may want to know what it feels like to be Paul Bunyan, now they can have their chance.
American Axes, the first dedicated axe-throwing facility in Cobb County, held its grand opening Tuesday, and it is ready for anyone who wants a unique experience to come give it a try.
The facility is located at 821 Livingston Court, just south of Atlanta United's training facility on Franklin Gateway. It is the brainstorm of owner and chief operating officer Dan Fisher, someone who grew up in Connecticut and had not thrown an axe before last February.
A lumberjack Fisher was not, but he is someone with an eye for entertainment.
He came to Atlanta in 2008 as an intern working for the Atlanta Braves. A couple years later, he became a marketing and entertainment executive for IMG.
Now, Fisher and his family are putting what he has learned to good use.
"We are a family-run business," he said. "My father-in-law (Rick Pruet, an oil and gas safety executive and the president and CEO of American Axes) suggested I take a look at this. We saw an opportunity in Atlanta, and we decided to give it a shot."
After a four-month period of creating of the business plan, Fisher said the decision was made to go forward. They discovered the their location in the Franklin Forest office park in October and, in four short months, the doors are now open.
During a soft opening last weekend, Fisher said 315 patrons came through the doors to throw axes, and he hopes the trend continues.
"We want our guests to come back and do it again," he said.
Inside the building, there are seven throwing lanes with large targets. The decor is wood with an outdoorsy feel paying tribute to some of the country's national parks. There are also a number of throwing coaches on hand to show first-timers the ropes of how it is done.
Throwing coach David Whittington, an actor by trade, said much of the fun is watching someone come in who may be shy or afraid of throwing a sharp object. As Whittington sees it, within 30 minutes, that person is throwing and having fun like he or she has been doing it for years.
"They end up having fun," he said. "They discover something they haven't done before."
Campbell Mitchell was one of the patrons on hand for Tuesday's grand opening. After a few throws, he quickly found a groove hitting the target almost every time -- and allowing some deep, unconscious feelings to be released.
"It's a good feeling vibe," Mitchell said. "It's almost primal."
American Axes is open seven days a week, from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday, Noon-11 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. Fees for throwing are $25 per person, but the per-person price goes down to $20 beginning with groups of six. Ages 12 and up are allowed to throw, but anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
The facility can also be rented out for corporate parties or team-building activities, and while there is no alcohol sold on the premises, beer and wine is allowed to be brought in patrons.
Axe-throwing has been growing in popularity over the last decade. It started in Canada and has gradually gained a following in the United States. Fisher said it compares favorably with a bowling alley or a facility like Topgolf.
In each of those cases, a person, over the course of an hour, may be able to bowl three games or hit 40 or 50 balls, but he or she could throw an axe up to 100 times.
Fisher said he wants to make sure that anyone interested in trying it has a great time and is safe while doing it.
Each of the throwing lanes has large dividing walls between the targets. There is also rubber flooring that will stop an axe before it can slide or ricochet back to throwers, and all axes have wooden handles.
Fisher said he eventually wants to build a client base that would allow him to offer throwing leagues, and he is anxious to bring everyone together.
"It is a destination sport," he said. "We want people to find us."
