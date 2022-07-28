Highlighted by alumni weekend, the Atlanta Braves will begin a five-game homestand Friday that includes a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and closes out with a two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The first two games of the Diamondbacks series will begin at 7:20 p.m., with the final game starting at 1:35 p.m. All games of the series will be shown on Bally Sports Southeast.
On Friday at 6:15 p.m. fans can enjoy the first part of alumni weekend as they get to see Braves legends parading through The Battery Atlanta, starting at the Silverspot Cinema and ending at the Third Base Gate.
Starting at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Braves’ legends will be available for autographs throughout Truist Park. At 5:45 p.m., alumni will compete in a softball home run derby, with teams will be captained by Jeff Francoeur and Brian Jordan.
At 6:45 p.m., the Braves' hall of fame induction ceremony will take place with the inductions of Joe Torre, Joe Adcock and Leo Mazzone.
On Sunday, the first 3,000 children through the gates will receive a Dansby Swanson hair brush. After the game, children 14 and under can run around the bases on the field.
Later that night, the Braves will host the top 44 elite high school baseball players from the Hank Aaron Invitational for a showcase game at 8 p.m.
Prior to the series opener against the Phillies on Tuesday, the first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive an Eddie Rosario NLCS MVP bobblehead. That game will also serve as Georgia Tech day, with a co-branded stadium seat as part of a special ticket package.
Both games can be seen on Bally Sports South. Tuesday’s game will start at 7:20 p.m., and Wednesday’s game will begin at 12:20 p.m.
