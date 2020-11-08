EMERSON – Based on the way Walton dominated in closing out the first set against Alpharetta in the Class AAAAAAA state championship match, the Lady Raiders probably didn't expect what came next.
Alpharetta emerged a different team from the second set on, and Walton's streak of five straight state championships in the state's highest classification came to an end Saturday 17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 26-24 as Alpharetta won its first state title at Lakepoint Sports Complex.
Alpharetta finally broke through for the first time after making the state championship round back-to-back in 2016 and 2017, losing to Harrison both times.
This was the first match Walton has fallen against an in-state opponent since 2014 when North Cobb upset the Lady Raiders in the second round of the state playoffs.
Alpharetta (21-4) came out more aggressive in the second set, which threw Walton off sync.
“I think we came out fearful of what could go wrong, and when that fear manifests, some times it can get to you,” Walton coach Suzanne Fitzgerald said. “The game is really about learning about life, we talked about not letting feat dictate our actions.”
After Walton (22-2) had won its previous five state titles in straight sets, it appeared that this match was heading in the same direction. Late in the first set, the Lady Raiders went on a four-point service run to make it 24-15 behind a kills from Lia Ekendahl and Kaye Gresham solo block. After Alpharetta won back-to-back points to stay in the set, Ekendahl came through with another smash to win it.
Once the second set got under way, Walton's kill attempts started getting blocked, and Alpharetta was also winning points off first-ball kills against Walton's serve.
Still, the match was even until Alpharetta strung together points on serve to take an 11-9 lead. Another Walton service run opened a 16-12 lead, but it could not generate another run before Alpharetta evened the match. Alpharetta's Evoni Lemons got involved on the front row in the second set with four kills and was in on three blocks.
It was the third set when Walton found itself in real trouble. An early-eight points service run by Alpharetta put the Lady Raiders behind 11-2. Walton battled all the way back to even the score at 20-all, but Alpharetta started to play as if the comeback never happened.
“We told them to live in the moment, relax, keep you momentum and believe you can do it,” Alpharetta coach Grace Fossier said. “We just tried to keep focused on us. We told them to take a deep breath and keep battling.”
Alpharetta was back on 22-20 on a Lemons kill and a Walton error. The Lady Raiders tied it at 22-all on back-to-back kills by Mary Neal and Gresham.
A service error and passing error prevented Walton from taking the lead as Alpharetta won the next three points to take a two-sets-to-one lead.
Playing with urgency, Walton led for most of the fourth set with its biggest lead being 13-8 following a Neal kill. The Lady Raiders continued to hold the lead before it had two set points to send the match to the fifth and deciding set.
Alpharetta denied Walton the opportunity by winning the next four points. Lemons had two kills during the run and was in on a block that decided the match.
“(Alpharetta) stayed aggressive and never backed off,” Fitzgerald said. “And I'm super proud of the way we played. We could played a little bit more aggressively, but we fought.”
