Eric Young II, a former Allatoona track star and one of the top sprinters in Georgia, has committed to continue his track and field career at Purdue University in the Big Ten.
“I love the academics and how the coaches really love being close to their student athletes. It’s a beautiful school and also it's not far from home where my parents live in Missouri, so I can pop in and out when I’m on breaks,” Young said.
Young had previously narrowed down his final five schools to Purdue, Cincinnati, TCU, Kentucky and Tennessee. He said the final factor and absolute difference maker for why he chose Purdue were the coaches.
“Back in high school, I ran 10.3 in the 100, but now I'm in college, I would like to run 10.1,” Young said. “I would like my 46.8 to be 45.7 in the 400. I believe Coach Elliot and the staff can help me achieve those goals.”
He will join a Boilermakers’ squad that finished seventh in the Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships in February and most recently ninth in the Outdoor Championships. Currently, Purdue has 15 athletes competing in the NCAA Championships this weekend in Oregon, including the 4x100 relay team.
Young’s high school career consisted of Class AAAAAA state championships in the 400 meter and 100. He also earned All-American honors after finishing top 5 in the 55m, 60m, and 200m events at the 2022 Nike Indoor Nationals.
Young plans on majoring in graphic design and minoring in animal science.
