Allatoona pitcher and third baseman Ethan Sutton has decided he will play his college baseball in Athens.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound right-hander will play at Georgia beginning in 2024. He made the announcement on social media Monday.
"I am blessed to announce that I will be chasing my academic and athletic dreams at The University of Georgia!" Sutton tweeted. "I am extremely grateful for the support and guidance from my parents, coaches, and teammates for making me the person I am today. Go Dawgs."
Sutton was the ace of Allatoona's staff last season, helping lead the Buccaneers on the Class AAAAAA state championship series at Truist Park. He pitched 61 innings, going 8-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 91 strikeouts against only 22 walks.
This summer, Sutton's fastball was clocked at 93 mph, his changeup at 82 and his curveball at 74 with significant movement.
When playing in the field, Sutton was equally effective last season as he batted .358 with four home runs and drove in 37. He also drew 18 walks while only striking out 12 times.
Prep Baseball Report has said Sutton is one of the state's top two-way prospects.
"His game is defined by his power, from the plate to the mound," the website wrote. "He has a fluid right-handed swing that lags through the zone, allowing for a higher percentage of barrels, and when he barrels the ball, it comes screaming off his bat. Sutton has some of the top raw power in the class. On the mound, his arm plays short and methodical with whip-like action. He attacks with his fastball, that has topped 92 mph this spring. While he does flash a sharp curveball, Sutton prefers to challenge opposition hitters with his fastball."
Sutton was named the Cobb County Pitcher of the Year for the 2021 season and will compete in the New Balance Future Stars Series Main Event from Sept. 23-25 at Fenway Park in Boston.
“For me, there’s supposed to be a lot of pro scouts and college scouts there,” Sutton told the Marietta Daily Journal earlier this summer. “It’s really just building my name and enjoying being able to go there and play with some of the best guys. It’s just to build my name and have fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.