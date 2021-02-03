Hannah Stumpf can now claim a high school diving three-peat.
The Allatoona senior scored 638.90 points to win her third straight Class AAAAAA diving title on the first day of the 2021 Georgia High School Association State Swim and Dive Meet held at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center on Tuesday.
Stumpf outdistanced Kennesaw Mountain's Kyler Dixon, last year's Class AAAAAAA diving champion, by 77.45 points. Dixon finished with 561.45 points, which would have been enough to win this year's Class AAAAAAA title.
That honor went to Michelle Cummo of West Forsyth, who scored 549.65 points to hold off Harrison's Anna Behrman. The Lady Hoyas' senior scored 547.70 points, and allowed her to better her Class AAAAAA third place finish of a year ago.
Moving up a classification cost Harrison's Alex Scott a second straight state title. He scored 607.45 points to finish third in the boys Class AAAAAAA meet, finishing behind the Colquitt County duo of Carson Tyler, who won with a score of 878.95, and Bo Bridges, who finished with 667.20. Walton's Tyler Hoard finished fifth.
Scott's 607.45 points would have won the Class AAAAAA meet by nearly five points. Riverwood's Brandon Rice claimed the title with 602.55 points besting Lassiter's Carter Loftin, who finished second with 581.50 points.
The swimming portion of the event gets underway Wednesday with the Class 4A-5A meet. The Class 1A-3A meet will be Thursday followed by Class AAAAAA on Friday and Class AAAAAAA on Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, spectators and media are not allowed to attend. The meet will be streamed live at NFHSNetwork.com.
