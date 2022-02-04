Allatoona's Hannah Stumpf, center, won her fourth straight Class AAAAAA state diving title Thursday. She is flanked by second-place finisher Kyler Dixon from Kennesaw Mountain, left, and Brooklyn Petit, the third-place finisher from Cambridge.
Make it a complete sweep for Allatoona diver Hannah Stumpf.
The Lady Buccaneers’ senior won the Class AAAAAA title Thursday, the first day of the state championships at Georgia Tech's McAuley Aquatic Center.
It was Stumpf’s fourth straight state title, and she did it with a score of 641.65 points, besting the previous state mark of 638.90 she set last year.
Stumpf's score was more than 100 points in front of the runner-up, Kennesaw Mountain's Kyler Dixon. Dixon finished with a score of 541.40 as she completed her high school career with two Class AAAAAAA state championships and two Class AAAAAA state runner-up finishes.
On the boys side, Lassiter’s Carter Loflin won his first state championship with a score of 654.90 in the Class AAAAAA competition, more than 200 points ahead of River Ridge's Nathan Sehorn (431.30).
Loflin bettered his score from last year by more than 70 points, when he finished as the state runner-up.
In Class AAAAAAA, Walton’s Tyler Hoard finished fourth with a score of 605.05. He finished behind a trio of Colquitt County divers -- Bo Bridges (725.10), Trip Gregory (633.70) and Tuck Gregory (605.15) -- while Cherokee’s Andy Vines (484.20) was fifth.
The swimming portion of the state meet got underway Friday with the preliminaries, while the finals will be Saturday.
