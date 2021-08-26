Taylor Shultz will play his college baseball at Georgia State.
The Allatoona senior made his announcement recently on social media.
“I am very excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career to play division one baseball at Georgia State University,” Shultz said on Instagram. “I would like to thank my family, coaches and anyone I have ever played with, without y’all none of this would ever be possible.”
During the 2021 season, the middle infielder hit .325 with 37 hits, including nine for extra bases, 32 runs, 24 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. He helped lead Allatoona to a 32-7 record, the Region 6AAAAAA title and a Class AAAAAA state semifinal appearance.
Before heading to downtown Atlanta next fall, Shultz said he is looking forward to having a successful final season at Allatoona.
“Obviously, our goal every year is to win region, make it to the playoffs and make a run,” he said. “I’m hoping that our team can bond together, even though we lost some of our seniors, and overcome that and become a better team. Hopefully, instead of being one game away from the state championship (like) last year, (we will be) making it to the state championship this year winning it all.”
Shultz chose Georgia State over a number of other offers, ranging from Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Lander in Greenwood, South Carolina.
“I just think that it was the right place for me academically because, for me and my family, academics is important, and Georgia State is a pretty good academic school,” Shultz said. “It’s just the right fit for me academically and baseball-wise.
“I think I have a good chance to go in and play right away. Georgia State just seems like a good opportunity for me just as far as where I’m going to be playing, at the highest level.”
Allatoona coach Keith Hansen said Shultz will fit in well with coach Brad Stromdahl's Georgia State team.
“I’m excited for him,” Hansen said. “The coach there, this will be his second full year, but he came from Georgia Gwinnett, and he’s a great guy. He’s a player’s coach. We had kids play for him at Georgia Gwinnett, and I think it’s a great fit for Taylor.
“He’s a hard-nosed kid, an old-school type of player. He plays the game with his heart on his sleeve.”
