ACWORTH -- Allatoona's hope for a fast start to Game 3 of its Class AAAAAA state semifinal series against Houston County never materialized.
It was the Bears who took advantage of its scoring opportunities, and got dominating pitching from Andrew Dunford, to post a 5-0 victory at Buccaneer Field on Tuesday, to advance to next week's title series at Truist Park against Lassiter.
Allatoona (33-8), which graduates nine seniors including core players Logan McGuire, Brett Blomquist, Hayden Soley, along with Hunter and Fisher Paulsen, finished the season 33-8 and fell one game short of advancing to its first state title series since 2018. The loss was the first time the Bucs had lost back-to-back games this season -- as Houston County (32-8) had won Game 2 on Monday. It was also the first time Allatoona had been shutout since in more than three years dating back to May 9, 2018, a span of 97 games.
"I told the guys be sad its your last game," coach Keith Hansen said. "But remember you had 33 wins. Don't concentrate on the negatives, focus on the positives."
The positives included a Region 6AAAAAA title and another deep trip into the postseason. Unfortunately, when the Bucs needed to find a break or get a big hit in Game 3, they couldn't make it happen.
"The baseball Gods were against us," Hansen said. "It just wasn't our day."
The main reason it wasn't their day was Houston County's Dunford, a 6-foot-7 right hander, who kept the Allatoona hitters off balance with a combination of fastballs and changeups, along with a delivery that seemed to have the ball on top of the batters quicker than normal. He pitched a complete game, scattered four hits and struck out four. He was also backed up by flawless defense that turned two double plays, and when the Bucs did hit the ball hard, the Bear defenders were positioned perfectly to make everything into a routine out.
"They made every play," Hansen said. "They made the plays that they needed. They caught six line drives. I think if we could have scored early, it might have made a difference, but they didn't let that happen."
Instead, it was Houston County that scored early when Treyson Hughes singled and came around on Coleman Willis' RBI single in the first inning.
The Bears then broke the game open against Allatoona starting pitcher Hunter Paulsen in the third inning. With one out, Jaden Woods singled, Hughes walked and then Dunford reached on an error to load the bases. Willis followed with a sacrifice fly to bring in Woods for a 2-0 lead. With two outs, Jacob Profit dropped a two-run single to right to make it 4-0.
Hunter Paulsen went three innings, struck out two and allowed five hits and three earned runs. Ethan Sutton replaced him and pitched in and out of trouble over the last four innings, allowing only one run on five hits. Unfortunately, Allatoona could never muster a rally.
Blomquist doubled in the first inning and advanced to third on a passed ball, but with one out could not bring him in. With runners on first and third with one out in the second, Tyler McGuire bounced into a 4-6-3 double play, and then after singles by Tyler Shultz and Sutton put runners on first and second in the seventh, Dunford struck out John Paul Mosier and induced Jackson McElvy into a grounder to second to end the game.
