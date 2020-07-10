Allatoona baseball coach Keith Hansen joined his mentor and his older brother as inductees into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame.
Having coached for more than 20 years at North Cobb, Alexander and now Allatoona, Hansen will have his success recognized as part of the class of 2020. Hansen has been the Buccaneers' coach since the program's debut season of 2009.
Harvey Cochran, who coached Hansen at North Cobb and serves as executive director of the Georgia Dugout Club, was the one who broke the news to Hansen over the phone.
“I was in the middle of eating dinner with my family, and a lot of things run through your head,” said Hansen, who, between his six years as a head coach at Alexander and now 12 years at Allatoona, has a career record of 383-146 with eight region titles, 14 state playoff berths, three semifinals berths and a state runner-up finish in 2018. “One of the first things you ask yourself is, ‘Are you worthy?’ because now you’re with your legends.”
Also inducted into the class of 2021 were former Dublin coach Chuck Beale, Jeff Davis coach Paul Glass, former Marist coach Steve Franks, Starr’s Mill coach Brent Moseley and umpire Jack Martin.
Cochran praised Hansen for his consistency on the baseball field, and the relationships he is building with his players.
“He’s always been a good person to be around,” Cochran said. “He’s the kind of person you’d like to have coach your son.”
Hansen said he could not have achieved this level without the foundation from his family and coaching staff.
“I have to thank my wife. To be a coach, you have to have someone strong at home. She’s been with me the whole way,” Hansen said. “You can’t do it by yourself. You have to have quality (assistant coaches) around that believe in you and the program.
Keith’s older brother, longtime Kennesaw Mountain coach George Hansen, was inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame last year. With Keith’s induction, the Hansens join Chuck and Billy Beale as the only brothers to be inducted.
George Hansen said his brother is helping cement the idea that the two are “player coaches” and are focused on creating bonds between teammates and coaches. He also said he is proud of who his Keith is.
“Something like this brings prestige and credence to what you’re doing,” George Hansen said. “The people who made baseball in Georgia are giving (Keith) the stamp of approval.”
George Hansen added that the two have shared a healthy relationship in baseball over the course of their careers.
“We are each other’s biggest fans, for sure,” he said. “He has depth and knowledge of the game. It’s nice to have a brother with that much respect.”
Keith Hansen agreed that his family bond helps keep him grounded.
“My whole life, I’ve had a passion for baseball. I’ve been a student of the game,” he said, “but that’s been instilled by my parents and Cochran.”
Cochran said he believes that the Hall of Fame status for the brothers could attract players and improve the clout of the programs.
“I’d imagine (every player) wants to play under a Hall of Fame coach,” Cochran said of Keith Hansen. “He’s a very deserving person, and I hope Allatoona appreciates what they have.”
Hansen was more humble in his approach to the award. He does not believe, nor does he hope, it affects his program.
“Our program won’t be successful if they come just for the coach,” Hansen said. “Allatoona baseball will be there long after I’m gone. It’s all about the kids.”
