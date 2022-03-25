Allatoona’s Aidan Jolley committed to play his college baseball at Georgia Tech.
The 5-foot-9, 167-pound senior made his decision after receiving other offers, including those from Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville and Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tennessee.
“(Georgia Tech) was my best choice that I had, and it’s really always kind of just been a dream school,” Jolley said. “Georgia Tech is really hard to get into, and playing baseball there is just an opportunity you don’t really get in your life.”
Jolley catches and plays first base for Allatoona, but he said he will primarily be a catcher in college. He was hitting .435 with four home runs, six doubles and 21 RBIs through Thursday.
Jolley has been a part of the Buccaneers' program since the 2020 season, and coach Keith Hansen said he has always been a consistent member of the team.
“He’s just one of those kids that comes to work everyday and he works hard,” Hansen said. “He’s not flashy by any means, but when you go look at the stats and look at the scorebook at the end of every game, he’s always on the top of the list.”
With his commitment, Jolley became the Allatoona's sixth college-bound player in the class of 2022, joining William Mosely (Western Kentucky), Taylor Shultz (Georgia State), Michael Barron (Coastal Alabama Community College), Riley Gaskins (Andrew) and Jackson McElvy (LaGrange).
Jolley will be joining a Georgia Tech team that is currently ranked No. 12 overall in the nation, along with former teammate Logan McGuire, who graduated from Allatoona in 2021.
“(I’m excited) to just be playing baseball -- Power Five baseball in the ACC," Jolley said. "I’m really excited to travel, make new friendships with my teammates and just better myself for the team and as a person in general.”
