Allatoona’s Tahir Hines won two individual state championships and Whitefield Academy’s Brenden Vanderpool added a third for Cobb County athletes at the Class AAAAAA and Class A Division I state track and field championships Thursday.
Hines, a junior, won the shot put with a personal record 57-feet-1 attempt, and he also won the discus with a throw of 168-4.
His effort, along with Tyler Cash’s fifth-place finish in the pole vault (14-6) helped the Buccaneers to a total of 24 points, leaving them in third place after Day 1 at Rome’s Barron Stadium.
Etowah leads the boys Class AAAAAA meet with 33.5 points and New Manchester is in second with 26. Lassiter (5) is in 17th place and Pope (3) is 21st.
The Trojans’ Ryan Grachen finished fourth in the pole vault (15-0) and the Greyhounds 4x800 relay team (7:58.98 earned a fifth place finish.
Vanderpool won the Class A Division I pole vault with a height of 14-6. HIs effort and the Wolfpack 4x800 relay team (8:29.49), which finished sixth, helped them to eighth place after Day 1 with 13 points.
Swainsboro leads with 33 points, Mount Pisgah was second with 24, while Athens Christian and Darlington are tied for third with 23.
In the Class AAAAAA girls meet, Gabby Key’s third-place leap of 18-2 in the long jump and Julia Acker’s fourth-place effort of 10-6 in the pole vault, have the Greyhounds in 11th place after the first day with 11 points.
Alexander (32) leads with Marist (23) in second, while Douglas County (17) and North Atlanta (17) are tied for third.
Mount Bethel’s Marai Bell was the county’s best finisher in the Class A Division I meet. She finished third in the discus with a throw of 107-5 and seventh in the shot put at 33-7.5.
Whitefield Academy’s Keayden Bentley finshed seventh in the high jump with a leap of 4-10.
Oglethorpe leads the meet with 45 points, Heard County is second with 33 and Elbert County (23) is third. Mount Bethel (8) is 12th and Whitefield (2) is 21st.
The Kell boys are fifth after the first day of the Class AAAAA meet in Columbus.
Dutchtown leads with 33 points, one point ahead of Tucker. Chapel Hill (21) is third, followed by Greenbrier (18) and the Longhorns (16).
Marqavious Saboor finished fourth in the triple jump with a jump of 44-9.25. Davion Hampton was fifth in the long jump (21-11.5), Jacob Salters was fifth in the high jump (6-4) and Josh Barker was sixth in the shot put (52-3.75).
