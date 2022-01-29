ACWORTH — Despite losing its leading scorer, senior guard Cayden Charles, for the fourth quarter, Allatoona fought off South Cobb’s last effort throughout the final two minutes to seal a 67-59 win on Friday night.
The Eagles (6-13, 3-10 Region 6AAAAAA) pulled within four with less than two minutes to play after a 7-0 run from Josh Miles and Donte Long forced the Buccaneers to take a timeout. But Allatoona (12-9, 7-6) responded with a 7-0 run of its own, with five of those points from the free-throw line, to take a 66-55 lead and seal its third straight victory.
“We’ve been hoping and praying for depth, and our depth has really picked it up the last couple of weeks,” Allatoona coach Chad Phillips said. “Landen (Pitts) did a fantastic job coming off the bench tonight. Cole Smith did a great job. Caleb Moore did a great job. We did a great job overall by stemming the tide and finding a way to win the game.”
Charles shot 5-for-9 from the floor for 17 points with seven rebounds, but his final basket came with 17 seconds left in the third quarter when South Cobb’s Michael Kinnard fouled him on a made layup, resulting in a verbal and then physical altercation between multiple players on both teams.
Punches were thrown by at least two players as a result of the shoving after the play, as both coaching staffs and police officers were needed to intervene and end the dispute.
Allatoona’s Tyler Cash, Marcus Taylor, Sean Mercer and Charles were ejected from the game, along with South Cobb's Kinnard and Eric Howard. According to GHSA rules, each ejected player must miss their team's next two games. The Bucs will be short handed Tuesday against Osborne and Thursday versus East Paulding, while the Eagles will miss their players against Kell and Kennesaw Mountain.
“It’s a complete embarrassment,” Phillips said. “There are a lot of emotions in a basketball game, but we have to be better. … We have to handle that. I’m proud of the guys that were still on the floor and the adversity that we had to fight through to win this game, but we just have to be better.”
As coaches attempted to calm players down on the court, fans of both teams engaged in a shouting match in the stands. This resulted in the evacuation of all fans from the gym, leaving only school staff, players, coaches and officials in attendance for the remainder of the game.
The Buccaneers led from start to finish against the Eagles, beginning with two straight 3-pointers just over a minute after the opening tipoff. Allatoona slowly began to grow its lead throughout the next two quarters, leading by as many as 20 points halfway through the third.
Miles led the Eagles in scoring with 25 points, while Kinnard had a strong night defensively with five blocks in three quarters. He and Howard will miss games next week against Kell on Tuesday and Kennesaw Mountain on Friday.
Allatoona’s win should’ve been one to celebrate, considering it marked the first time since the 2011-12 season that the Buccaneers swept the Eagles in the regular season, but now, they’re without Charles, Cash, Taylor and Mercer for their next two games against Osborne on Tuesday and East Paulding on Thursday.
“This is (the highest) level of basketball at the high school level, and all that matters is you have to find a way to fight adversity,” Phillips said. “It’s just a shame that (the game) had to end in that way and it’s an embarrassment to Allatoona High School. We have to be better.”
