If Allatoona wants to win back-to-back volleyball state championships, it will have to start by beating the team they faced in the finals last season.
The Lady Buccaneers (29-7) may be the best No. 4 seed in the state and they will open the playoffs at Sequoyah (31-2) in a rematch of last year's title match.
Last season, Allatoona lost to the Lady Chiefs three times before beating them in the championship. This will be the first meeting of the year as the Lady Bucs try to snap a two-game losing streak it suffered in the Region 6AAAAAA tournament.
While Allatoona may be trying to win its second straight title, Walton will be looking for its sixth straight state championship and 10th of the last 11. The Lady Raiders (17-1) will host Cobb County rival Campbell (2-12) on Tuesday to begin their trek through the Class AAAAAAA bracket
Walton's only loss came at the Nike Tournament of Champions event in Florida at the beginning of the month, and the Lady Raiders have not lost to a team from Georgia since the end of the 2014 season.
Joining Allatoona and Walton in the state playoffs are a dozen other county programs including Pope (27-1), the No. 1 team in Class AAAAAA. The Lady Greyhounds came through Region 6AAAAAA unscathed, but after dealing with Allatoona, Kennesaw Mountain and Lassiter as region foes, they are ready to try to win their second state title in the last three years.
Games will be split into multiple days. Class AAAAAAA will be played Tuesday. In addition to Campbell-Walton, North Cobb (26-14) will travel to Newnan (24-6), Harrison (18-15) will host McEachern (10-11) and Hillgrove (6-9) will travel to East Coweta (12-19).
Class AAAAAA starts Wednesday. Along with Allatoona and Pope, Kennesaw Mountain (30-11) will host River Ridge (17-13) and Lassiter (16-6) will entertain Creekview (19-19).
Class A-Private will also be played Wednesday where Mount Paran Christian (26-9) will host Mount Pisgah (16-18), and North Cobb Christian (21-10) entertains Fellowship (11-14).
Walker (12-12) will travel to Mount Bethel (14-7) and Whitefield Academy (3-15) will have the long trip to Savannah to take on Calvary Day (21-8).
This year, the who make the state championship, will have a new experience. Instead of the final matches being played at a neutral high school campus, all seven classifications will play for titles at the Champions Center at the Lakepoint Sports Complex in Bartow County.
