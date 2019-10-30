Behind 25 digs from libero Savannah Keener, Allatoona swept the Region 7AAAAAA champion Alpharetta on the road and did it with one of its better defensive efforts.
The Lady Buccaneers won the match 25-21, 25-13, 25-18.
Allatoona (36-14) will face Region 6AAAAAA rival Sequoyah (41-1) for the fourth time this season in the championship match Saturday at Marietta High School. It is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Sequoyah has won all three of the previous meetings, the latest being a four-setter in the Region 6AAAAAA tournament final.
Chamblee Russell had 21 kills and six aces for the Lady Buccaneers. Annie Miller contributed with 48 assists. Callie Miller added 13 kills, including the match-winner. Freshman Gracie Pynes added 13 digs.
Walker 3, Holy Innocents 2: Walker needed five sets to beat Holy Innocents to advance to the Class A/AA private school state championship match.
The Lady Wolverines (46-5) won the match 15-25, 25-16, 25-10, 26-28, 15-11 to advance to the state finals for the first time since 2012. They will face Hebron Christian (43-7), which beat Mount Paran Christian in three sets in the other semifinal. The match will be at McEachern High School and it is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.