After a disappointing first round exit in last year’s Class AAAAAA state playoffs, Allatoona's volleyball team is looking to get back on the right track in 2021.
The difference this year, coach Joe Soley said, is his players' mentality and experience.
“I think we're on the track, a little bit mentally tougher than last year,” Soley said. “Just overall, not as not as young.
“The thing we didn't really do well last year, which I am seeing this year, is that, if you made a mistake, we play next fall mentality. We move on.”
Allatoona (9-4) started the season 8-0 before having a rough last weekend. The Lady Buccaneers have three seniors on the roster — hitter Cayla Kalinowski, defensive specialist Lexi Shock and setter Savannah Sanabia — but they have a big group of sophomores and juniors with one freshman.
The three seniors, Soley said, provide valuable leadership to the younger girls.
“(Shock) is my kind of vocal person,” he said. “She gives pep talks and makes sure things are happening.
“All my seniors have a senior role just to make sure everything’s happening. (Sanabia), she's kind of like my cheerleader. She may not see the floor, but she's great on the bench. She's always encouraging and always putting the team first.”
Sophomore outside hitter Addison McLarty leads the team with 74 kills, followed by sophomore outsider hitter Logan Kalinowski's 57 and freshman middle hitter Laney Daniell's 32 kills.
“(Daniell is) a sight to see at the net,” Soley said. “She’s 6-foot-2, so real big at the net, and we try to get her the ball as much as possible.”
Soley said the veteran and younger players mix well together, and the team emphasizes unity on and off the court.
“I think it's easier when you trust each other,” Soley said. “Trust each other off the court, and trust each other on the court, and I think team is their biggest thing.”
As the season progresses, Soley said the team will take things day-by-day, but feels that the program will continue to do the things it needs to do to be successful.
“We know that we're pretty well known out there,” Soley said. “We have to expect everybody that we play, no matter who it is from the high level to a low level, that we've got to play the way we play every day.”
