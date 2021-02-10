ACWORTH -- Allatoona went on an 18-0 run during the second and third quarters -- highlighted by a pair of technical fouls -- to post a 59-39 victory over Pope in Region 6AAAAAA play Tuesday.
The Buccaneers (13-8, 7-6) closed the second quarter on a 10-0 run to turn a one-point deficit into a 30-21 lead at the half.
As play concluded and players were leaving the floor at halftime, and argument ensued between the Pope bench and the officials. The Greyhounds (13-10, 7-7) were charged with a pair of technical fouls, and Allatoona's Cayden Charles made three of four free throw attempts before play resumed to start the third quarter.
Allatoona followed with two more Charles free throws and a 3-pointer from Kevin Taylor to go up 38-21. The Buccaneers continued the run, outscoring Pope 13-8 the rest of the quarter to take a commanding 53-29 lead.
Charles finished the night with a team-high 17 points.
With the victory, Allatoona moved past Pope into fourth place in the region as the teams complete the final week of the regular season. The Buccaneers still have three games left to play, while the Greyhounds have only one game left on their schedule.
The game was close early on, as Allatoona held a 16-12 lead after the first quarter.
Will Kolker opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer, and Cam Bleshoy added a layup to give Pope a 17-16 lead. Allatoona took back the lead at 18-17 with a field goal from Cameron Baldwin, who scored all eight of his points in the first half.
The teams traded baskets until Baldwin connected on a short bank shot to give the Buccaneers the lead for good, starting their 10-0 run to close the half.
Isaiah Logan finished with eight points for Allatoona.
Kolker led Pope with 10 points, followed by Bleshoy and Jack Dempsey with eight each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.