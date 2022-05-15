ACWORTH -- Lassiter's baseball team had followed the same script each round during the Class AAAAAA state playoffs this season.
Lose Game 1 and then find a way to win Game 2 and 3 to win the series an move on. Everything seemed to be following the usual plan Saturday in the Trojans' semifinal matchup with Region 6AAAAAA foe Allatoona.
The Buccaneers (35-4) had won Game 1 4-2 and were up 4-0 in the fifth inning when it appeared as if Lassiter (28-12) was about to make its move. Brady Kimberlin's RBI single got the Trojans on the board, and when Dixon Noland followed with a single the bases were loaded with only one out.
However, before Lassiter could conclude its command performance, Ethan Sutton rewrote the ending. The Buccaneers starting pitcher induced a ground ball to third. William Mosley fielded the ball, stepped on the base and threw across the diamond to complete the double play. It squashed the Trojans momentum and helped lift Allatoona to a 5-1 win in Game 2 to complete the sweep.
The Buccaneers will now face region foe Pope in an all-Cobb County state championship series at Truist Park beginning Thursday. It is the second time Allatoona has advanced to the state finals and it will be a rematch of the 2018 title series, which was played in Rome.
"It's going to be fun. It's a beautiful environment," said Bucs coach Keith Hansen, who had the opportunity to coach a team of Cobb County all-stars in a pair of games at the home of the Atlanta Braves a few years ago. "We may have to make it a Hoosiers moment with the guys and take out the tape measure and show them its 60-feet-6 from the mound to home plate, but we'll be ready."
That wasn't the way it was looking in the bottom of the fifth as following Noland's single. It sent Hansen to the mound to talk with his big right hander.
"(Sutton) was getting frustrated with the strike zone thinking he had a couple of guys struck out," Hansen said. "I told him, 'Do what you do, hit the spots we're calling and everything will be OK.'
"At that point you are hoping he can get out of it giving up only one more run."
The conversation was just what Sutton needed to calm down and refocus. The double play helped reenergize him for the final two innings.
"Coach told me to settle down and trust my stuff," he said. "Feel confident and good things can happen. (The double play) was huge. It got me going again."
Sutton pitched a complete game allowing four hits while striking out 10. Three of Lassiter's hits came in that fifth inning. Five of Sutton's strikeouts came in the sixth and seventh as he closed out the series.
The Trojans scored first in the second inning of Game 1 on an RBI single by Luke Manry. Allatoona took the lead 2-1 in its half of the second on a two-run double by Michael Barron. Lassiter equalized things in the third when Kimberlin came home on a balk by Bucs' starter Riley Gaskins.
It was during the second and third when Gaskins seemed to lose the release point on his fastball and the Trojans were able to pose their biggest threat getting their two hits and working three walks off the senior.
"He could throw all his pitches for a strike except his fastball," Hansen said. "But I told him he had to keep pounding the strike zone because you can't allow a good hitting team like Lassiter to get multiple guys on base. He was able to keep them off balance. He gutted it out."
Gaskins pitched five innings, allowed two hits and struck out three. Landon Perkins came in and threw two perfect innings for the save.
Lassiter's Hayden Sottile kept the Buccaneers off balance, too, but in the fifth, his defense let him down. With two outs and runners on second and third, Sottile induced what should have been an inning-ending grounder to second, but the throw was off target. The ball traveled almost all the way to the backstop behind home plate and allowed Taylor Shultz and Bryce Stack, who was running for catcher Aiden Jolley, to come around to score.
Jolley finished Game 1 4-for-4 with a double.
Allatoona tried to take control of Game 2 early. Shultz hit a double to the wall in center field to score Jackson McElvy, and then came around to score on an error. Shultz finished the nightcap 2-for-4.
The Bucs added two more in the fourth when Mosley beat out an infield single and Sutton doubled. Blake Wootton followed with an RBI single to left to score Mosely and Sutton scored on a double-play grounder from Ethan Crawley.
After Lassiter got its one run, Sutton singled and scored on Crawley's RBI single in the sixth. Sutton finished the game 2-for-4.
The Trojans, who replaced 7 of 9 starters from their state runner-up finish a year ago, was trying to win their eighth straight road playoff series. While their season ended, Kyle Rustay said six starters from this year's team will be back next year, and Lassiter will be poised to make another deep playoff run.
"Sottile overcame adversity early on and stayed composed in Game 1," Rustay said. "We're looking forward to having him another year. Trey (Griffin, who pitched a complete game in Game 2) we watched mature this year. He, like all the guys leaving will be hard to replace, but we'll be back."
