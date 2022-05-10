ACWORTH -- Allatoona earned a second consecutive state semifinal berth with a two-game sweep of Alexander in a best-of-three Class AAAAAA quarterfinal series on Monday.
The Buccaneers used a combined no-hitter from Ethan Sutton and Cooper Underwood to win the second game 6-0 and complete the sweep after winning the opening contest 12-2 in six innings.
Allatoona (33-4) will now play either at home against Lassiter or at South Paulding in a best-of-three semifinal series, beginning on Saturday.
“I’m excited for the kids,” Allatoona coach Keith Hansen said. “These kids have worked their tails off. Just getting there is great. But now that we’re there, we want to win it.”
Sutton led the way for Allatoona in Game 2 as the junior pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out 13 hitters before Underwood took over and pitched the remaining 1 2/3 innings to complete the no-hitter.
"We’ve got to play Saturday, so we knew that (Sutton) would be around 90 pitches today," Hansen said. "So, that was what our goal was and we say whether it was the fifth inning or the sixth inning, and it would turn out to be the sixth inning. He was outstanding and I think that was our first no-hitter in playoff history that we’ve had. And then, the Underwood kid – the freshman — came in and threw real well."
Sutton walked only three hitters and had one Alexander hitter get on base on an error.
“I felt good,” Sutton said. “The guys are hot, everybody’s swinging the bats good. It’s a good win and we get to move on to the final four,”
The Bucs scored two runs each in the first, second and sixth innings to secure the win in the nightcap.
Allatoona dominated from start to finish in the opening game -- banging out 17 hits, while scoring three runs in the second inning, five runs in the fifth and four in the sixth.
The Buccaneers got the bulk of their production from the bottom of the order, with Ethan Crumley, Michael Barron and Tyler McGuire going a combined 9-for-11 with seven RBIs and six runs scored.
Barron was 3-for-4 with four RBIs with two runs scored, while Crumley was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored and McGuire was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Leadoff hitter Jackson McElvy also made a big contribution, going 3-for-3 with four RBIs.
“They’ve been working hard,” Hansen said. “We had a little lull right after spring break and I think we got out of our routine a little bit and we just weren’t hitting well. So, we’ve really worked on line drive, line drive, line drive over the last two or three weeks and the last couple of games, it’s started to come back. So, they worked their tail off, those kids. Most of those kids have hit in the .380-.400 range all year and they had a little bit of a slump. But they had a good approach today. The first game was a lot of off-speed pitches, they tried to reverse pitches a little bit. We hung in there with them and I thought we hit the ball really, really well.”
Riley Gaskins and Landon Perkins combined for a 3-hitter on the mound, with Gaskins taking the win for the Bucs in Game 1.
