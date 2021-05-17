ACWORTH – Allatoona will have to wait one more day in its quest for a state baseball finals berth after splitting the first two games of its Class AAAAAA semifinal series with Houston County on Monday at Buccaneer Field.
After Logan McGuire’s three-hit shutout led the Buccaneers to a 6-0 victory in the opening game, they fell short of the sweep with a 6-1 loss in the nightcap to even the series at 1-all and force a third and deciding contest Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The winner will play Lassiter, which swept Pope in two games in the other semifinal series next week, for the Class AAAAAA championship next week at Truist Park.
The Game 2 loss was Allatoona's first in the playoffs and snapped a 14-game winning streak. The Buccaneers (32-6) had won seven straight to open the postseason, sweeping the first three rounds as well as winning the first game of the semifinals.
In addition to keeping Houston County's bats quiet, McGuire struck out six hitters in snapping the Bears' 16-game win streak.
“He was outstanding (Monday),” Allatoona coach Keith Hansen said. “He started the game and his curveball and off-speed stuff was working really well. It took him an inning or two to get his fastball location, but once he got that, he pitched really well. He pitched a complete game and to pitch a complete game against (Houston County) – that team is pretty good. He did a heck of a job.”
After a scoreless first four innings in the opening game, Allatoona's bats came alive with four runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to take the 1-0 series advantage.
Ethan Sutton went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Hunter Paulsen was 1-for-3 with two runs driven in and William Mosely was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Buccaneers.
The first 4 1/2 innings of the game was a scoreless pitchers duel between Allatoona's McGuire and Houston County's Brodie Chestnutt, a Florida State commitment who had a perfect game going to that point.
Everything changed in the bottom of the fifth when Mosely led off the inning with a triple to end the perfect game. He then headed home when Houston left fielder EJ Lewis overthrew third baseman Drew Burress to end the shutout and give the Buccaneers a 1-0 lead.
Paulsen later hit a two-run double to score Sutton and Jackson McElvy, and Brett Blomquist singled to bring in Ben Crawley to boost the Allatoona advantage to 4-0.
The Buccaneers added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 6-0 when Sutton's two-run double scored Mosely and Hayden Soley.
It was up to McGuire to close it out in the top of the seventh and the senior right hander delivered as he recorded two strikeouts to secure the shutout.
In Game 2, Houston County (30-7) jumped out to a 2-0 lead when Gage Harrelson scored on a throwing error after stealing third in the bottom of the first, and Andrew Dunford's single brought in Chris Le in the bottom of the third.
Allatoona came back with a run in the top of the fourth when Soley singled to score Shultz to cut the Buccaneers' deficit to 2-1.
Houston boosted its lead in the bottom of the fifth with three more runs. Treyson Hughes' double scored Harrelson, then Hughes scored on a wild pitch and Coleman Willis singled to bring in Dunford to make it 5-1.
The Bears put the finishing touches to their win in the bottom of the sixth when Le scored on a bases-loaded walk.
“We knew coming in that it was going to be about who hit in scoring position and when you think about Game 2, that was the difference,” Hansen said. “We had our chances. We had people on base multiple times, but we just didn’t get the runs in and they did.”
