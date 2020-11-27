ACWORTH -- Allatoona started its pursuit of returning to the Class AAAAAA state title game with its typical run-powered offensive personnel a little sluggish, but if a slow start to the postseason meant a 24-0 win over Johns Creek, that could spell trouble for opponents moving forward.
Thanks to Brett Blomquist, who led the defense and special teams, the Buccaneers posted the fourth shutout of the season in the opening round of the playoffs Friday night. Allatoona will host Dacula next week in the second round.
Coach Gary Varner's message to the team was business-like -- a win is a win, improvements are needed once the playoff field starts to shrink.
"(Johns Creek) did a great job up front, and were strong up front. We knew it was going to be hard running the football, but the defense and special teams allowed us to get our feet grounded. The defensive and special teams are bigger in the playoffs, so they kept us in the game and hopefully we can get the offense going."
Blomquist had two of the Buccaneers' (10-0) three interceptions, while his counterpart in the defensive backfield, Levi Brown, had numerous tackles in the open field and a key pass breakup on a deep ball that could have put Johns Creek (4-5) within a touchdown at halftime. Blomquist also came through on the punt block team, getting his hand on the ball to give Allatoona short field position and a quick, 1-yard scoring run from Elan Hall to give them a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Blomquist took back his first interception 68 yards as the sound alarmed for halftime -- had it been 70 yards, he would have scored his third postseason defensive touchdown of his career. Nevertheless, his highlight return counted as a school record at 12 interceptions, with number 13 coming in the third quarter.
"He is a playmaker," Varner said. "And it has nothing to do with measurables like height and weight, whether it's football or baseball he's just wired that way, plays hard, and makes tons of plays for us."
Allatoona would not score again until hitting on a deep pass from Hall to Bryce Herring that went 68 yards in the fourth quarter, and a 38-yard field goal from freshman Gray Kelley rounded out the scoring.
The defense had Johns Creek quarterback Luke Richards running from his spots all night, and throwing into passing lanes where only Allatoona defenders stood. The Buccaneers broke up eight pass attempts and held the Gladiators to just 148 yards.
"Our pass rush and secondary did a great job, overall the defense had a great game plan and the staff executed it perfectly. They could not have played it any better," Varner said.
Allatoona had just 241 yards, with 96 coming on the only two completions in the game -- a 28-yard touchdown pass from Hall to Troy Glenn on their first possession, and the strike to Herring to put the game out of reach. But, 44 of those yards came from late carries by Dequori Garrett. Jayden Ponder was held to just 38 yards on 17 carries, with many of the team's patented toss sweeps going for no gain.
"It's a long season, we try to keep guys fresh here and there, but (Garrett) just took advantage (Friday) when he got his turn," Varner said.
The first score was the result of a muffed punt by Johns Creek near midfield, recovered by Stephon Anderson. Allatoona also saw highlight-reel play from Kevin Kesser, who set the tone with a sack on the game's first snap, and defensive back Caleb Moore, who jumped in a passing lane for an interception in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.