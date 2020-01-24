Allatoona’s Hannah Stumpf, the defending Class AAAAAA state champion, won her second straight Cobb County diving title Thursday with a score of 514.50 points at the Central Aquatic Center.
Harrison’s Anna Behrman was second with 469.65 points, wiith Lassiter’s Kayleigh Clark third at 439.40. Sprayberry’s Faith Newton (439.40), Hillgrove’s Olivia Devore (400.40) and Walker’s Emma Camp (386.60) rounded out the top six.
Kennesaw Mountain’s Skyler Dixon, last year’s Class AAAAAAA state champion, missed the meet due to illness.
Harrison’s Alexander Scott won the boys competition with 496.15 points, beating Kennesaw Mountain’s Braden Hester (448.50). Pope’s Eli Lubell (432.80) took third, edging Walton’s Tyler Hoard (430.30). Harrison’s Liam Walsh was fifth with 355.95 points.
With Harrison’s Jack Lakis (303.80) finishing sixth, the Hoyas will have the lead over the other competition as the swimming finals take place Saturday at Mountain View Aquatic Center.
