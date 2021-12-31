SMYRNA – Allatoona jumped out with a big first quarter and never looked back as the Buccaneers defeated Cass 60-45 in the boys’ championship game of the Campbell Holiday Classic at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium on Thursday.
The Buccaneers came out swinging with a 21-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and was able to maintain a sizeable advantage the rest of the way, though Cass outscored them 40-39 the next three quarters.
Blake McAlister scored 16 points, while Cayden Charles added 12 points to lead Allatoona (6-4).
“We started well,” Allatoona coach Chad Phillips said. “This is probably our first game this year that we had full cylinders. We started really well tonight. Everything starts with our defense, so for us to come out and stick to our principles and do what we’re supposed to do – everything else falls into place later. I thought we shared the ball really well. Cayden Charles did a phenomenal job sharing the ball. Blake McAlister did a fantastic job. It was a good game. I’m glad for these boys. They deserve it. They’ve been working hard.”
Jelani Hames and Ethan McIntyre scored 10 points each for Cass (6-7).
Allatoona scored 12 unanswered points to start the game. A layup and jumper by McAlister was followed by a 3-pointer by JR Oyarekhua, a layup by Charles, a free throw by McAlister and two more free throws by Charles to give the Buccaneers a 12-0 lead 4:10 remaining in the first quarter.
A 3-pointer by Jackson Hale with 3:35 to go in the first quarter finally broke Cass’ scoreless streak and helped the Colonels cut their deficit to 12-3. However, Charles scored on a putback, Devon Zajac on a transition layup and a couple of free throws by McAlister to push Allatoona’s lead to 18-3.
A layup by Jashaun Brown-Whitley helped Cass close the gap, but Charles made three of four free throw attempts on a Colonel technical foul with 10 seconds left to give the Buccaneers a 21-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Allatoona ended the first half with a 33-16 lead, then stretched its lead to as many as 26 points in the third quarter before ending the period up 52-30.
Allatoona continued to maintain a big lead well into the fourth quarter and was up 58-35 with 5:08 remaining in the game, but Cass proceeded to finish the game with a 10-2 run to close the gap to 15 at the end.
