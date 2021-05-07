ACWORTH — Allatoona will make a return trip to the state baseball quarterfinals after sweeping Winder-Barrow in second-round doubleheader in the second round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs Thursday at Buccaneer Field.
The Buccaneers won the first game 7-6 and then scored a decisive 12-1 victory in five innings over the Bulldoggs in the nightcap to advance to a quarterfinal matchup at home against Glynn Academy. The first two games are scheduled for Tuesday, with a third game to be played Wednesday if needed.
“We ran the bases well (Thursday),” Allatoona coach Keith Hansen said. “The first game, we had eight stolen bases and what we preached to our guys is take what they give you. The name of the game is getting people in scoring position and then getting those people in (to score). I thought we really did a good job of that all day and especially in Game 1.”
It’s the fourth year in a row the Buccaneers (29-5) has qualified for the state quarterfinals. They were quarterfinalists in 2017 and ’19 and were state runner-up in ’18.
Allatoona overcome an 2-0 deficit in the opening game with three runs in the third inning and four in the fourth, then held off a late Winder-Barrow rally to hold on and take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Aidan Jolley was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, while Taylor Shultz was 2-for-4 to lead Allatoona at the plate.
Logan McGuire recorded 10 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings to earn the win for the Buccaneers, while Drew Lewis was the losing pitcher for Winder-Barrow.
Allatoona scored its first run of the bottom of the third inning when Fisher Paulsen, pinch running for Jolley, stole home to cut Winder-Barrow's lead to 2-1.
The Bucs got their next two runs of the inning when Shultz scored on a ground out by Michael Barron and Ethan Sutton crossed home plate after Jackson McElvy was caught in a run down while trying to steal second and was thrown out to make it 3-2.
Most of Allatoona's scoring in the bottom of the fourth was provided by Jolley's 3-run homer. The Buccaneers also scored on Barron's RBI single for a 7-2 advantage.
Winder-Barrow (24-7) rallied in the top of the sixth with a two-run triple by Pete Smith and an RBI double by Ryan Ford that cut Allatoona's lead to 7-5.
The Bulldoggs made it 7-6 in the top of the seventh on Lee's single, but Allatoona held on for the opening-game win.
The second game was all Allatoona as the Buccaneers pulled away early and then finished off Winder-Barrow with five runs in the fifth to give them enough of lead to end the game early due to the mercy rule.
Allatoona scored a run in the first inning, then added two runs each in the second, third and fourth innings.
The fifth inning provided the decisive blow for the Bucs, who sent nine hitters to the plate and produced five runs on six hits to put the game out of reach.
Hunter Paulsen went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Jolley was 2-for-3, Mosely and McElvy were 2-for-4 with an RBI and Shultz was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Allatoona in Game 2.
Fisher Paulsen was the winning pitcher for Allatoona, while Brooks House was the loser for Winder-Barrow.
The Bulldoggs were led by Brady House, ranked as the top high school baseball player in the nation and a Tennessee commitment. The senior shortstop had a quiet night, however, going 1-for-4 in the first game and 2-for-3 in Game 2.
