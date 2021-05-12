ACWORTH — Allatoona remains undefeated in the postseason after it swept Glynn Academy in two games in their best-of-three Class AAAAAA state baseball semifinal on Tuesday at Buccaneer Field.
The Buccaneers won the first game 6-2 and then scored a convincing 9-1 victory in Game 2 to complete the sweep and advance to host a Class AAAAAA semifinal series against either Houston County or East Paulding beginning Monday.
Allatoona (30-5) overcome a 2-1 deficit with three runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth to take the opening game.
It was more of the same for the Buccaneers in the nightcap as they scored three runs in the third inning and four in the fourth to sweep the series and advance to the semifinals for the second time in the last three seasons and third time in program history.
“I thought we had a good approach (Tuesday) at the plate,” Allatoona coach Keith Hansen said. “I don’t think we struck out a lot. We made adjustments. (Glynn Academy) had good quality pitchers and they were all different. If you look at our lineup, we had pretty good balance in base hits from one to nine, as far as people getting on base.”
Allatoona will now try to make it to the state championship for the second time. The Buccaneers advanced to the AAAAAA finals in 2018, losing to county rival Pope in three games.
Glynn Academy (21-13) now joins Sequoyah (first round) and Winder Barrow (second round) on the list of teams that the Buccaneers have swept in two games in the state playoffs.
Brett Blomquist went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Aidan Jolley was 2-for-3 with three runs driven in to lead Allatoona at the plate in game one.
In Game 2, Hunter Paulsen had a three-run home run, while William Mosely had a two-run double and Blomquist contributed a two-run single to boost the Buccaneer attack.
Logan McGuire pitched six innings, giving up only four hits and striking out six to earn the Game 1 victory, while Fisher Paulsen gave up three hits and also struck out six to secure the victory for the Bucs in the nightcap.
Tom Echols was the losing pitcher for Glynn Academy in the opening game and Blake Wood in Game 2.
In the opener, Blomquist's double scored Ben Crawley and Jolley's triple brought in Hunter Paulsen and Blomquist to give the Buccaneers a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
In the bottom of the sixth, Hayden Soles scored when Hunter Paulsen walked with the bases loaded and Landon Perkins--pinch running for catcher Blair Wooten--crossed home plate on Blomquist's sacrifice fly to provide Allatoona with its margin of victory.
Mosely’s two-RBI double in the top of the third inning scored Blomquist and Jolley to help Allatoona take a 3-1 lead, then Paulsen’s three-run shot in the top of the fourth brought in himself, Ethan Sutton and Ben Crawley and Blomquist’s two-RBI single scored Reid Young – pinch running for Tyler McGuire -- and Jackson McElvy to put the game out of reach for the Buccaneers.
