Allatoona’s volleyball program is priming itself for a deep run in the state playoffs after dealing with injuries throughout the season.
The Lady Buccaneers are 23-12 on the season and are ranked sixth in Class AAAAAA. They are third in Region 6AAAAAA.
Allatoona has posted a winning record despite injuries to four starters — outside hitters Jackie Weller and Addison McLarty, middle hitter Laney Daniell and setter LK Lamonica. Each missed significant time, but they have since either returned to the lineup or will soon.
Those injuries have allowed younger players to step in and gain important experience as Allatoona prepares for the region tournament, which begins Thursday at Etowah.
There are four players with more than 100 kills this season — Logan Kalinowski (249), Weller (238), McLarty (193) and Daniell (175). Six have more than 100 digs — Gracie Pynes (417), Kaili Bell (165), Weller (155), Kalinowski (129), Claire Felch (128) and Lamonica (101).
Weller is committed to play at Oglethorpe, while Bell and Pynes are also looking at their options playing at the college level.
Allatoona is playing in one of, if not the toughest Class AAAAAA region in the state. Sequoyah was state runner-up a year ago and is 28-2 this year, including a 6-0 mark in region play.
Etowah (18-9) made it to the second round of Class AAAAAAA playoffs last year. Woodstock is 19-5 on the season but 2-4 in region play, and it is fighting with River Ridge for the No. 4 seed in the region tournament. Sequoyah (2), Allatoona (6), Woodstock (9) and Etowah (10) are all ranked in the top 10 in the state.
“Class AAAAAA has probably the most dominant schools for volleyball,” Allatoona coach Joseph Soley said.
The Lady Buccaneers are three years removed from winning the Class AAAAAA state title. The last two seasons, they have been knocked out in the first round.
Solely said this year’s team may be the one to bring them back to the top.
“We had a group of seniors that figured it out,” he said. “They had a great mindset.”
Allatoona has goals, but it first has to work its way through the region tournament to get a chance to make them happen.
“We want to get to the playoffs,” Soley said. “We got to be able to compete. If you lose focus, you’re done. We want to get to the semis, if not the finals (Saturday).”
