MARIETTA — On the strength of a dominant second half, Allatoona overpowered Wheeler 35-13 on Friday at Corky Kell Stadium.
After carrying a 14-13 lead into the half, Allatoona’s defense set the tone in the second half. The Buccaneers (2-3, 2-1 Region 6AAAAAA) held the Wildcats (0-5, 0-3) to 33 second-half yards.
“The defensive staff made a great adjustment at half to try to defend that quarterback run game,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said.
Wheeler had racked up 157 rushing yards in the first half, 104 of which came via freshman quarterback Marcus Romain.
“Their quarterback is dynamic. We knew he was, and they did some things that we hadn’t seen,” Varner said. “We weren’t good enough in the first half to adjust, but luckily we were good enough in the second half.”
Allatoona extended its lead to 21-13 on its opening second-half possession with a seven-play, 79-yard scoring drive that was finished off by a 19-yard run from Cody King.
The Buccaneers’ defense followed by forcing a three-and-out, but the momentum was halted when Wheeler fell on a muffed punt catch. The Allatoona defense, however, responded by driving Wheeler’s offense backwards to it own 31.
The Buccaneers put the game away in the fourth quarter with King’s second touchdown run of the night. Tyler McGuire connected with Adrien Fitts for a 45-yard touchdown pass to give the game its final margin.
Allatoona outgained Wheeler 398-198 for the game.
“We felt we made a lot of mental mistakes in the first half,” Varner said. “They did a good job getting pressure off us. We made some big plays later once we figured some things out.”
Wheeler forced Allatoona into a three-and-out to open the game, and after a short punt, the Wildcats took over possession at their own 48-yard line.
Wheeler’s running game kicked into gear. Romain carried the ball twice for 26 and 22 yards to set the Wildcats up at Allatoona’s 6-yard line. Two plays later, Justus Savage punched in a run to give Wheeler a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
On its third possession, Allatoona struck quickly with a four-play, 71-yard scoring drive that was finished off by a reverse to Michael Davis.
The teams traded second-half touchdown drives, with Allatoona blocking Wheeler’s second point-after attempt.
Wheeler will host Osborne in a makeup game next week, still in search of its first win of the season. Allatoona will have consecutive bye weeks before resuming its season Oct. 15 at Sprayberry.
