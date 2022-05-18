Cobb County will have the Class AAAAAA state baseball champion.
Region 6AAAAAA rivals Allatoona will face Pope for the title at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, beginning with a 5 p.m. doubleheader. If a third game is necessary, it would be Friday at noon.
It is a rematch of the 2018 state championship series, which Pope won in three games at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome.
Tickets are $15 for each day and can be purchased online through GoFan.
A big crowd is expected to make the trip down Interstate 75 as the teams expect the local baseball community to come out in full force.
"I think it will be a big turnout," Pope coach Chris Turco said. "Everybody is excited. I think it will be like an SEC or ACC weekend matchup."
The teams split their two regular-season meetings, with Allatoona (35-4) winning the first game 5-4 and Pope (31-7) claiming the second 5-1. The differential of three runs was the determining factor to how Pope was able to claim the region title and relegate Allatoona to the No. 2 seed.
The Greyhounds come into the championship series on a nine-game winning streak, sweeping their way through the playoffs past Dacula, Effingham County, Evans and Buford. The Buccaneers come in on a six-game win streak, dropping only one game during their playoff run through Lanier, South Effingham, Alexander and region foe Lassiter.
Now, Pope and Allatoona will face off in a place where many of their favorite players play, and both coaches said getting their players to get over that idea and focus in will be the biggest priority.
"They are high school kids going to a major league stadium," Allatoona coach Keith Hansen said. "We can't make the moment bigger than it is because, once the first pitch is thrown, it's another baseball game.
Only one player on each team has made it to a championship series prior to this week. Pope's Dawson Campbell was a freshman on the 2019 team that finished as the state runner-up.
Turco said it is important for his players to treat the game like it is just another region match at Jeff Rowland Field.
"Having been in a few of these, the coaching staff has the experience," said Turco, who is in his first year as head coach after serving as an assistant under Rowland, the program's longtime leader. "We just need to stick to what got us here and coach it like any other game."
While the pitcher's rubber is still 60 feet, 6 inches from home plate, and the bases are 90 feet apart, the similarities between Truist Park and the high parks end there.
Batters will have to deal with a different batters' eye. There are areas down the lines where a fair ball could hit a wall and bounce back toward the infield, depth perception could become an issue and the biggest thing is there is so much more room in the outfield.
The field dimensions at Truist Park are 335 feet down the left-field line, 325 feet down the right-field line and 400 feet to straightaway center. The difference will make the positioning of the outfielders key to stop balls from getting by them and going to the wall in some of the deepest parts of the park.
"The dimensions will play a role in the game," Turco said. "You just have to get over the logistics."
Fans in attendance can expect to see some good pitching matchups. Pope is likely to throw Campbell and Jack Butler in Thursday's games, with Allatoona likely to counter with Riley Gaskins and Ethan Sutton.
Both staffs have been at their best in the playoffs. The Greyhounds have allowed 2.75 runs per game over its four playoff series, while the Buccaneers have allowed 1.4. They have each played only one game in the postseason where the opposition scored more than two runs.
It is a fitting championship matchup as the teams have been two of the best in the state all year, but each still had to overcome some adversity to get here.
Allatoona opened the season on a 20-game win streak before being handed its loss of the season by Pope, then going on to losing three of its next five games. During that stretch, the Buccaneers played without two of their leaders in Sutton and Evan Mosely, and it was then that Hansen knew he had a team capable of doing something special.
"Everything is good during a 20-game winning streak," he said, "but when those guys went down, there were no excuses, and I saw the team pull together. It was then I knew we could make a run."
Pope, which will be trying to win its fifth state championship and first since 2018, had to overcome a different kind of adversity.
For the first time in 26 years, there was a new head coach in Turco, and he said he knew there was going to be a transitional period. That period started in the offseason to make things as smooth as possible, but the Greyhounds still started the year 8-4.
It was Pope's region opener against Kennesaw Mountain when Turco realized the team was going to be just fine.
"We were highly ranked coming into the season, but we told the team it didn't mean we'd be there in the end," Turco said. "In our first region game, we scored seven runs in the first inning, and I said, 'OK.'"
From those points on, both teams have been locked-in.
"I'm proud of our consistency," Hansen said. "We've played good defense. We've had guys step up at the plate. Sometimes, it's the top of the order. Other times, it's the bottom. We've played solid baseball, and we've thrown strikes.
Allatoona is highlighted by Mosely, Sutton, outfielder Jackson McElvy, catcher Aiden Jolley and shortstop Taylor Shultz. For Pope, it is Campbell, Butler, Cody McGill, Trey Kaiser and Nick Jones.
"We have had solid pitching," Turco said, "and this has been one of the best defensive teams we've ever had."
