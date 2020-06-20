Allatoona High School has been named Georgia’s Most Positive High School.
The recent announcement was made by the Positive Athlete Georgia organization.
“Allatoona not only provided a substantial number of nominations but several that were considered finalists for awards, including recipients of the statewide baseball award -- Hunter and Fisher Paulsen,” the Positive Athlete organization said in a video statement. “All seven definitions of a positive athlete are on display throughout the year at Allatoona.”
Allatoona athletic director Amie Howard has been persistent in the school’s support of the Positive Athlete program. She said she encourages total participation in the program and has cultivated a culture of high character in the Buccaneer athletic department.
For Howard, the Allatoona family is as much of her family as her own.
“The school and the community rallied around me and helped me -- for the lack of a better word -- survive,” said Howard, who suffered her own personal tragedy last year. “I’m just so happy that kids and the community got recognized because my husband and I, and my family, wouldn’t have made it this year without all of them and their continuing support.”
The outpour of support from the Allatoona community was one of the many factors that contributed to their selection as the state’s most positive high school.
“I think (Allatoona’s) culture started when we opened the school and we have continued to build it,” Howard said. “And when people come to our school and they buy into that, it’s not just about getting a high school education, it’s about coming apart of something bigger.”
For Howard and the Allatoona family, this is not only a moment of intense pride but a chance to continue to galvanize positive change in the community.
“I’m proud that I work at a school, and that I work at a place where the parents raise such good kids and the coaches work so hard to raise good people,” she said. “I’m a big believer that once you set the bar, you have to raise it. You always have to work harder for something… I plan to use this as another opportunity to set the bar high.”
Considering the other schools in the county and around the state, Howard said the award came as a surprise.
“While I work at the school and think it’s the greatest school ever, you never see something like this coming,” she said. “We may have created that culture and we may work hard to build it, but so do many other schools, too. That’s one of the things I love about working in Cobb County. So many people take such pride in their work. And it’s not just about the sports, it’s about making the athletes better people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.