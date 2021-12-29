SMYRNA – Cayden Charles led Allatoona with 13 points to help the Buccaneers clinch a low-scoring 37-34 victory over North Cobb on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Campbell Holiday Classic at Campbell's Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium.
The Allatoona win puts the Buccaneers in the championship game on Thursday where they will face either Cambridge or Cass at 8:30 p.m.
Charles also pulled down eight rebounds in the low-scoring affair, which included a final one on North Cobb's final possession of the game that sealed the victory.
Devon Zajac ended up with eight points and four rebounds for Allatoona (6-4) and Carter Windham finished with five, which included the game-winning put-back with less than 10 seconds left to play.
“In the fourth quarter, it was just about making plays,” Allatoona coach Chad Phillips said. “Our guys made plays, (North Cobb) made plays, and fortunately for us, we made the plays in the end.”
Allatoona was desperately in need of some fourth quarter plays after North Cobb (3-9) rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit in the third to tie the game at 27-all.
The Buccaneers set the tone by opening the fourth with back-to-back layups by Zajac and Charles. After the teams traded turnovers, North Cobb's Ben Hall cut into the lead by making one of two from the free throw line.
When Landen Pitts hit a layup to put Allatoona ahead by five, the Warriors responded with a 3-pointer by Demonte Pellott and Evan Daniel added another 3 with 3:10 left to give North Cobb a 34-33 lead.
Both defenses took over the game for the next minute until Zajac gave Allatoona its lead back with roughly 1:30 left to play.
With North Cobb desperate to answer back, Allatoona came up with another stop when a Zajac steal led to Windham finishing a missed shot by Charles.
Eight players ended up scoring for North Cobb with Daniel leading the way with 11 points. Hall and Jalen Johnson scored five apiece and Terrell Roberts led with five rebounds.
The Warriors ended the third quarter with five unanswered points behind free throws from Pellott and Johnson and a bucket by Alex Acosta.
“I was proud of our second half,” North Cobb coach Terry Gorsuch said. “We were down by (seven) at the half and took the lead with 2 minutes to go, so I was proud of our effort there. Allatoona just made a shot at the end and got us to turn it over a time or two.”
