ACWORTH -- Host Allatoona advanced to the finals of the Lake City Classic with a 47-42 victory over county rival Walton in a semifinal contest Saturday.
The Buccaneers will play Evangelical Christian of Memphis, Tennessee, in the championship game at 6 p.m. Monday, while Walton will take on Kennesaw Mountain for third place at 4:30 p.m.
It was an evenly fought battle through most of the game, with Walton forcing Allatoona to play at a slower pace, but the Buccaneers were able to take control in the last minute of the contest.
“Obviously, Walton did a good job with the tempo,” Allatoona coach Chad Phillips said. “They slowed us down, did a great job with that. It didn’t help we missed a lot of shots early. We were 6-for-24 (from the field) in the first half, so that didn’t bode well for us. We’ve got to be better than that, but resiliency paid off. I thought we played really good (defense), and we hit shots when we needed to, which was the important part.”
Isaiah Logan scored 19 points to lead the way for Allatoona (10-2).
David Sickles was the top scorer for Walton (10-5) with 19.
The first half was close fought, with the score tied at 10-all at the end of the first quarter and 17-all at halftime. Allatoona, however, led most of the way, with Walton holding a brief advantage on a couple of occasions
Walton began to assert itself a little more in the third quarter.
Trailing 28-25 with 2:10 remaining, the Raiders went on a 7-0 run. Cole Morris hit a 3-pointer and then scored on a jumper, and Sickles made a pair of free throws to make it 32-28 with 1:24 to go.
Kevin Taylor made a 3-pointer and Cameron Charles converted two free throws to give Allatoona a 33-32 advantage, but the Raiders finished the period with a 34-33 lead.
A putback by Cayden Charles gave Allatoona its biggest lead of the game -- 43-38 -- with 3:23 to go in the contest, but Walton scored the next two baskets to cut the Buccaneers' advantage to 43-42 with 48 seconds to go.
It was all Allatoona after that as Logan scored on a transition layup with 7 seconds left and Revay Shaw made a pair of free throws with 2 seconds to go to clinch the win.
“(Allatoona) hit some big shots,” Walton coach Bo Abney said. “We had a chance at the end -- two wide-open 3s. Just didn’t make them.”
