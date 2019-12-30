ACWORTH -- Allatoona wasn’t able to overcome a big performance by Evangelical Christian School’s Kameron Jones as the Buccaneers lost to the Cordova, Tenn,-based squad 70-57 in the championship game of the Lake City Classic on Monday.
Jones scored 30 points, 14 of them coming in the fourth quarter. The junior guard also hit six 3-pointers and had six steals to lead the Eagles to the title while earning the MVP award for the tournament.
Evangelical Christian bombarded Allatoona (10-3) from the 3-point line all night, hitting 13 treys.
“(Jones is) a heck of a player and their best player beat us,” Allatoona coach Chad Phillips said. “It’s something we have to think about. Long story short, we’re just trying to get better and when we lose, we learn and that’s our priority -- learning from what happened (Monday) so we focus on our region games (both at home against Sequoyah and Region 6AAAAAA leader South Cobb) this weekend.”
Isaiah Logan scored 21 points, 11 of them in the first quarter, and Kevin Taylor added 10 to lead the Buccaneers.
Grayson Saunier scored all of his 12 points in the second quarter, making four 3-pointers, while Hadden Burgess contributed 11 for ECS (5-6).
Allatoona’s Logan and Taylor and Evangelical Christian’s Saunier and Burgess were each selected to the All-Tournament team.
Trailing 19-17 at the end of the first quarter, Allatoona tied the score at 19-all on Taylor’s layup with 7:13 remaining in the first half.
However, ECS began its bombardment from the 3-point line in earnest as Saunier’s four 3-pointers fueled a 15-0 run that gave the Eagles a 34-19 advantage at the 2:30 mark.
Evangelical Christian led 51-38 with 1:47 left in the third quarter when Allatoona proceeded to go on an 8-0 run -- sparkled by a couple of 3s from Prentiss Church -- to finish the period trailing 51-46.
The Buccaneers cut the deficit at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Church hit another trey to close the gap to 51-49 with 7:42 remaining in the game. But that was as close as Allatoona would get as ECS went on a 10-0 run that was boosted by a couple of 3-pointers by Jones to stretch its lead to 61-49 with 5:03 left.
Jones had three 3-pointers as well as three of his six steals in the final period.
