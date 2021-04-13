ACWORTH -- Hunter Paulsen and Brett Blomquist combined to go 6-for-7 with two home runs and six RBIs as Allatoona beat Pope 9-4 on Monday in a key Region 6AAAAAA at Buccaneer Field.
The win moved the Buccaneers (20-5, 10-1) into first place in the region and a two-game season sweep of the Greyhounds (18-5, 10-2). That would give Allatoona the tiebreaker should the teams finish in a tie atop the standings.
"This is the toughest region in Class AAAAAA, from top to bottom," Allatoona coach Keith Hansen said. "There are seven teams that, almost every year for the last six years, have made the playoffs."
That appears to be the case this year. While Allatoona and Pope have separated themselves from the other teams in the region, and Lassiter seems to be in the driver's seat for the No. 3 seed, four teams -- Kennesaw Mountain, Kell, Sprayberry and Wheeler -- are fighting it out for the No. 4 seed.
Allatoona has three games left against potential playoff teams from the region, while Pope has two over the last two weeks of the regular season.
"Yes, we did our job tonight," Hansen said, "but we can't let up."
Allatoona did not let up against Pope either.
Paulsen, who finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk, started on the mound for the Buccaneers, and after getting out of a first-inning jam scoreless, he led off the bottom half of the inning with a no-doubt home run into the pine trees behind the right-center field wall.
On the very next pitch, Blomquist, who finished 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, followed with a line-drive homer over the wall in left to put the Bucs up 2-0.
Allatoona followed with a two-out rally in the second that started with Tyler McGuire reaching second on an error and advancing to third on a wild pitch. Jackson McElvy walked and Paulsen followed with an infield RBI single. Blomquist and Aiden Jolley, who finished with 2-for-4 with two RBIs, followed with RBI singles to put the Bucs up 5-1.
For just over three innings, Paulsen stranded seven runners on base, including leaving the bases loaded in the third, and he limited the potential damage to two runs.
Trailing 5-2 heading to the fourth, Pope's Dawson Campbell, who was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, started the inning with an infield single. With one out, Riley Frost singled and Quinn Kerce brought home Campbell with an RBI double, which prompted Hansen to bring in Brody Bearden in relief.
Jackson Hvizdak walked to load the bases, and then Bearden got Pope's Caid Heflin, who went 2-for-4, to hit a grounder to short. Allatoona got the forceout at second, but Heflin was safe at first and it looked like the Greyhounds had cut the lead to 5-4.
Hansen, however, saw the baserunner slide past second -- a violation of the rules. He brought it to the attention of the umpiring crew, who then called interference and ruled Heflin out at first to complete the double play.
"We had that happen to us earlier in the season," Hansen said. "The umpire told me then it was an automatic out, so I felt like I needed to tell them what I saw."
The call wiped out Pope's second run of the inning and upset Greyhounds coach Jeff Rowland.
"It was an interpretation by the umpire," Rowland said. "I wasn't happy about it, but we'll just have to push on the rest of the week."
Almost lost in the fray was the fact that Bearden had gotten out of another high-stress inning by limiting the damage, and although he only recorded two outs, he picked up the win.
"He's only pitched like six or seven innings this year, and I think that's the fifth or sixth double play he's produced," Hansen said.
Through the first four innings, Allatoona stranded nine Pope baserunners. The Greyhounds, however, did not leave another runner on base the rest of the game because they did not get the opportunity.
Hard-throwing Logan McGuire came in and got the final nine outs for the save, which included six strikeouts.
"I was going to hold Logan for later in the week," Hansen said, "but I thought to myself, these guys have seen four innings of 79- to 81-mph pitches. The last three, they were going to have to see velocity."
Pope scored a run off of McGuire in the fifth on an RBI double from Campbell, but he was thrown out by a set of relay throws as he tried to stretch it into a triple.
