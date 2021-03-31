MARIETTA -- Allatoona coach Keith Hansen reached a career milestone Tuesday as he earned the 400th victory of his head-coaching career.
The Buccaneers beat Lassiter 9-1 in a game that helped them keep pace with Pope for the Region 6AAAAAA lead.
“I’ve been around while, but the wins come from having good teams, good players and good parents,” Hansen said. “I’ve been blessed being with two good programs, and I am happy for them because it is more a testament to the players and to the program than me personally. I’m just the one that is steering the boat.”
Hansen, a 2020 Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Famer, has been coaching at Allatoona for 13 years since its founding and, before that, six years at Alexander. He began coaching under his mentor, Harvey Cochran, at North Cobb.
“I remember being on his coaching staff and seeing him get his 400th win. It is a surreal feeling to be able to do it myself,” Hansen said.
Allatoona (17-4, 7-1) took the lead in the third inning by plating three runs on RBIs from William Mosley, Hunter Paulsen and Hayden Soley. Mosley and Paulsen both hit doubles, while Brett Blomquist and Haden Soley had singles.
Paulsen and Blomquist each went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
In the bottom of the third, Lassiter was able to score off an RBI from Ben Norton to send Parker Hughes home and make it 3-1.
Allatoona added three runs in the fourth as Jackson McElvy opened with a double and Ben Crawley singled. After Taylor Shultz brought in McElvy, Blomquist hit a single and Aidan Jolley's double brought in Crawley and Blomquist to put the Buccaneers up 6-1.
Allatoona finished with three more in the sixth, highlighted by Jolley’s two-run home run. Blomquist followed by bringing in Crawley.
“We came out and we executed. We hit the ball with people in the scoring position,” Hansen said. “The guys come ready to play every day, but today, with it being a region game, they were focused to go out and compete.”
