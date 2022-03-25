AUSTELL -- The Allatoona baseball team is senior-laden, and it shows.
The Buccaneers have 12 players playing their final seasons with the program, and most have played on the varsity squad at least two or three years. It is a big reason they are off to one of the best starts, if not the best in program history at 16-0.
The mark includes Allatoona being 7-0 in Region 6AAAAAA, with wins already against Pope, Lassiter and Kell. The Buccaneers were set to play Kennesaw Mountain on Friday, and a victory would give them one up on each of their main rivals has they begin the second half of the region schedule.
"This team plays very well together," Allatoona coach Keith Hansen said Thursday following the Buccaneers' win at South Cobb.
While the main core may be seniors, the Hansen has five freshmen playing varsity this season. He said it is to allow the upperclassmen to show the young players what it means to play Buccaneer baseball.
Over the first month-and-a-half of the season, the freshmen are getting a pretty good lesson.
Six of the seniors in the starting lineup are hitting .333 or better, led by Jackson McElvy with a .510 average and 14 RBIs heading into Friday's game. However, the big bats come in the middle of the order, where pitchers have found it difficult to get past No. 3 hitter Aiden Jolley and No. 4 Will Mosley.
Jolley, a recent Georgia Tech commit, was hitting .435 with four home runs and a team-leading 21 RBIs, while Mosley was hitting .419 with a team-leading five homers and 19 RBIs.
While the numbers have always been there for Mosley, the biggest step he has taken this year is a number that is shrinking -- his strikeouts.
"He's cut down on his strikeouts," Hansen said. "He's trying to use the whole field, and the ball just jumps off his bat."
As a team, Allatoona was hitting .373 with 12 homers and 129 RBIs. The Buccaneers already had 56 extra-base hits and were averaging 9.8 runs per game through Thursday, and they are starting to threaten some of the program's marks for winning streaks.
The 16 wins to start the season is a program-best, and it also matches the second-longest streak in program history, equaling the 2018 team's mark.
It will take a little longer for Allatoona to reach the all-time mark of 23 straight wins. It did that during the 2015 season, when it went 30-5 and advanced to the state semifinals. Hansen said the 2022 Buccaneers are starting to resemble the 2015 squad.
While much of the praise can be given to the offense to start the year, the pitching staff has been equally as good. It had a combined ERA of 1.46, allowing only 2.4 runs per game.
Riley Gaskins was 4-0 with a 0.76 ERA, while Ethan Sutton is the power arm at 3-0 with a 2.67 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings. Another key piece out of the bullpen is Landon Perkins, who was 2-0 with a 1.87 ERA and had three of the team's five saves.
Keeping the winning streak going will get harder from here. In addition to the second half of the region schedule, Allatoona will face a 13-1 North Cobb team on Saturday and Buckeye Valley from Ohio next week, then will head to Florida over spring break to play Windermere, Winter Park and Timber Creek -- three teams from the Orlando area.
Hansen said he does not really care about the streak, as long as the team continues to get better.
"I don't care about the scoreboard," he said. "It's all about the effort."
