Allatoona’s William Mosley recently announced his commitment to play baseball at Western Kentucky.
“I’m extremely excited and extremely thankful,” Mosley said. “I (have) a great relationship with all the coaches, and when I went to visit the campus, I was honestly shocked at how nice it was. It’s a really big campus. It’s beautiful, just overall great campus. The environment felt right.”
Mosley chose the Conference USA program after previously committing to Army in 2020. He said the pandemic had a lot to do with his earlier decision.
“The main thing is that it was really far,” Mosley said of the West Point campus in New York, “and I felt like I rushed recruiting a little bit with COVID, so I got a little nervous.”
Mosley can play just about anywhere on the diamond, ranging from catcher to second base, third base, outfield and relief pitcher. He finished last season with a .444 batting average, 44 hits, 35 RBIs and seven home runs.
With Mosley’s help, Allatoona went 32-7 last season with a trip to the state semifinals. He earned spots on the Class AAAAAA all-state first team and was named the Region 6AAAAAA Offensive Player of the Year.
Allatoona coach Keith Hansen believes Mosley will be a great fit at Western Kentucky.
“Being able to get that scholarship to be able to play in college is just awesome for William,” Hansen said. “We are so proud of him.”
Heading into the 2022 season, Mosley has been named one of the top high school catchers in Georgia by Rivals, and he is focused on leading Allatoona to a successful campaign.
“Looking to help lead my team to win the region,” Mosley said. “Our end goal is obviously to win the state championship, but, overall, I just want to help my teammates and I want to be the greatest competitor I can be.”
Mosley, who will join former Allatoona teammate Brett Blomquist at Western Kentucky, said he is more than excited to get on the field for the Hilltoppers.
“Hopefully, I’ll be able to get to play a little bit of everything,” he said, “or just wherever I can play to make an impact starting as a freshman.”
