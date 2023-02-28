TAMPA, Fla. -- It was an hour before the Yankees would begin a Grapefruit League game against the Tigers on Monday night, which gave Gerrit Cole the time and space to indulge his No. 1 obsession -- studying pitching mechanics.
Like a scientist in his laboratory, the Yankees’ ace was deep into his iPad, breaking down images of his most recent live batting practice session.
When asked how good the 2023 rotation could be, Cole’s eyes lit up.
“I’m getting a good vibe from this group,” he said. “A really good vibe. I like what I’m seeing.”
That’s the consensus throughout the Yankees’ clubhouse, and not just from the pitchers. Aaron Judge spoke on behalf of the position players when said, “We have horses to be excited about.”
It’s too early to say the Yankees have a rotation that’s prepared to stop the Astros cold in October. Most everyone is smart enough to keep their mouths shut on that subject. But a growing number of Bombers think this could be the best 1-through-5 since the last championship in 2009.
Luis Severino matter of factly said, “since I’ve been here, this is the most powerful rotation.”
The irony is Severino delivered his proclamation after a lackluster performance Detroit. He allowed three runs and four hits in two-plus innings, including Kerry Carpenter’s 422-foot, two-run HR in the first inning.
Despite touching 98-mph on the radar gun, Severino admitted his slider was “terrible” all night. He’ll spend the next four days working on the shape of most precious asset.
But there’s no point asking Severino if there’s reason to worry about a lazy slider. Flaws don’t matter in February. It’s the time in camp when the macro matters more than the micro. It’s the rotation’s on-paper potential that has Severino thinking large.
“If we can be healthy for one full year,” he said, “it’s going to be amazing to watch.”
Severino hit on the overriding question: will the Yankees’ health match their excitement? That’s the potential roadblock.
Still, it’s worth noting the Yankees are buzzing not as much about the Cole-Carlos Rodon pairing, but the battle between Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt for the No. 5 spot.
There’s enough data to believe either or both right-handers are better than the injured Frankie Montas, their 2022 trade-deadline prize.
The Yankees can’t stop talking about Schmidt and his recent discovery of a cut-fastball. It has a subtle, late break that devastated the Braves on Sunday. Five of the six outs Schmidt registered were by strikeouts.
The 27-year-old righty arrived in camp slotted for long relief, but he now has other ideas. Schmidt was introduced to the cutter by Trevor Bauer, although not directly.
Schmidt instead found an old YouTube video Bauer shot for the benefit of amateur pitchers eager to learn the craft. Sitting in a hotel room in street clothes, Bauer explains the grip, the release point and the desired spin of each pitch.
Schmidt watched, transfixed, as Bauer broke down the aerodynamics of his cutter.
“I thought to myself, “that’s a really good pitch. I’m going to try that,’” Schmidt said. “I started throwing it, and it worked right away. When I threw to some of our hitters, they were like, ‘you need to use it all the time.’”
Aaron Boone now seems open to letting Schmidt compete for the final spot. We’ll see what March brings. But with Schmidt or German twinned up with Nestor Cortes in the No. 4 spot, the Yankees’ enthusiasm is entirely believable.
That’s why Cole sounds sincere when he says, “we have something really good going on here.”
Of course a cynic could point out the Yankees’ problem with the Astros has never been pitching.
Even if Rodon adapts to New York – and he so far appears to be a perfect fit, a latter-day David Wells – it’s just as important that a) DJ LeMahieu returns to his 2020 form and b) the rest of the lineup picks up the slack when Judge is subjected to a slew of semi-intentional walks that are coming his way in 2023.
If someone could assure Boone the bottom half of his lineup will hold its own against the Astros’ own horses (think: Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier) then the Yankees can rightfully think ahead to the inevitable ALCS showdown with Houston.
Those are all questions that can’t be answered today. Look, we still don’t know who Boone’s shortstop will be. Or if Josh Donaldson is staying or going via trade. Or who’s in left field.
But we do know a thing or two about the rotation’s upside – a potential time bomb ready to take down the American League. After being told of Severino’s best-ever endorsement, Boone admitted that’s not far from the truth.
“On paper, that’s certainly the case,” the manager said before cautioning, “it’s also February (28). We have to go out and do it.”
Thing is, you don’t have to be a Cole-level scientist to appreciate why the Yankees are inviting you onto the bandwagon. The arms are there. With a little luck and a summer of uninterrupted health, watch out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.