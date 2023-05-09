ACWORTH — The Allatoona boys lacrosse team will play for a state championship for the first time in seven years after a 16-7 victory over Marist in the semifinals of the Class 5A-6A state playoffs at Buccaneer Stadium on Tuesday.
The Buccaneers used a big third quarter to take control of the game, outscoring the War Eagles 6-0 in the period, to pull away for the win and move on to the championship game, where they will play either Roswell or Cambridge at Denmark High School on Saturday at 6 p.m.
It will be the second trip to the state finals in program history and the first since 2016, when Allatoona won the Class A-5A championship.
“You love going to the last game,” Allatoona coach Jonathan Wishon said. “It’s just a dream come true. I’m just thrilled to death for the community and the school and the success that we’ve been able to have. It’s really because our guys love each other and they get each other’s back and they play really well together.”
Morgan Madish led Allatoona (15-6) with five goals, three of them in the third quarter, while Jack Frischmann added four goals, Owen Rogers and Brayden Fountain had three goals each and George Kahinga contributed one.
Entering the second half with a 6-5 lead, Allatoona began its onslaught with a goal by Frischmann with 9:49 remaining to increase the Buccaneers lead to 7-5.
Madish followed with a goal 28 seconds later to push the advantage to three, and Fountain added another score only 13 seconds after that to make it 9-5 with 9:08 to go.
Madish proceeded to score the next two goals for Allatoona, the first one with 4:23 left and the second at the 2:22 mark for an 11-5 lead.
Frischmann completed the scoring in the third quarter with 20 seconds left, giving them a 12-5 advantage at the end of the period.
Marist closed the gap to 12-7 at the beginning of the fourth quarter with goals by Chase Stewart and Anson Soscia. That would be the last of the scoring for the War Eagles as Allatoona finished the game with four unanswered goals.
“We started winning the ball,” Wishon said. “We started controlling possession. We always feel good about – if we can get the ball, I feel like it’s pretty tough to stop us. So that’s kind of what happened. We didn’t get the ball in the first quarter, we still managed to be up by one at the half.”
Marist jumped to a quick 2-0 lead when Mason Firestone scored and was followed by a goal from Joseph Pizzo
Allatoona responded with two goals of its own as Frischmann scored and Rogers added a score at the 6:57 mark to tie the game at 2-all.
Carter Fletcher's goal with 6:06 remaining in the first quarter put Marist back in front 3-2 and Allatoona proceeded to tie the score at 3-all on a goal by Madish before the War Eagles took a 4-3 advantage on Jackson Riddle's score with 1:25 left.
Allatoona scored the first two goals of the second quarter as Fountain scored and Madish added a goal to give the Buccaneers a 5-4 lead.
Marist tied the game 5-all on Shane Duncan's score with 5:57 to go, but Rogers scored with seven seconds left to put Allatoona ahead 6-5 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.