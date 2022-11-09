Softball will be taking over Truist Park, with seven Cobb County players set to play in the Georgia Dugout Club All-State Games on Sunday.
The county will be represented by Allatoona’s Haley Coyle, Kennesaw Mountain’s Makayla Stephens, Mount Paran Christian’s Malayna Tamborra, Harrison’s Bayleigh Rouse, Marietta’s McKaela Walker and a pair from Class AAAAAA state champion Pope Lady Greyhounds in Emily Ricci and Jadyn Laneaux.
The games will begin at 9 a.m. Players have been divided into four teams from across the state -- those from schools in regions 1 and 2, regions 3 and 4, regions 5 and 6, and regions 7 and 8.
In the opener, the team of regions 5 and 6, which will include Coyle, Stephens and Tamborra, will face off against the team of regions 7 and 8, with Ricci and Laneaux.
Coyle is committed to play at Jacksonville State, Stephens is committed to play at Georgia State, Tamborra is committed to Auburn, Ricci is committed to Flagler College in Florida and Laneaux is committed to play at LSU.
Ricci and Laneaux will also have their coach, Ellie Viland, in the dugout with them as she is on the staff.
“It's exciting that the games will be at Truist,” Viland said. “It will be great to showcase the talent.”
The second game of the day will see the team of regions 1 and 2 facing the team of regions 3 and 4, which includes Rouse and Walker.
House is committed to Wallace State Community College in Alabama, while and Walker is committed to LSU.
After the second game concludes, the Georgia Dugout Club will recognize each player with a plaque. There will also be a skills competition and a home run derby.
The afternoon games will pit regions 1 and 2 against regions 7 and 8, followed by regions 3 and 4 facing regions 5 and 6. The afternoon games are scheduled to begin at 2:40 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.