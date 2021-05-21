Many of Georgia's recently crowned high school track and field state champions will compete in the Wingfoot Night of Champions all-star meet Saturday at Marietta.

The meet, sponsored by the Atlanta Track Club, will also feature the winners given the opportunity to be interviewed by three-time Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers.

Many of Cobb County's best will participate, including Harrison's Parker Buchheit and Sully Shelton, Pope's Zack Marinko, Allatoona's Eric Young and Marietta's Max Herman in the boys meet. Harrison's Riley Perlakowski, Walton's Tomisin Adenupe, South Cobb's Cyan Green and Pope's Sophie Boice are set to compete in the girls meet. 

Field events will begin at 5 p.m., with track events will start at 6 p.m. A complete schedule can be found at www.atlantatrackclub.org, and a full list of competitors can be found at ga.milesplit.com.

The meet is open to spectators and a DJ will provide entertainment. An LED screen will show highlights, live video and live social media stream. 

