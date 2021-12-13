Over her high school career at Pope, Ayanna Rodgers became one of the vital vocal pieces on the court, helping lead her team to reach their goals and push through adversity.
During her four seasons, Rodgers has been a part of a state championship, a state runner-up and two other final four teams. This year, the Lady Greyhounds went 39-8 and advanced to the state semifinals.
Rodgers was a commanding force on the court this season. She recorded 379 kills, 26 blocks, and 51 attacks and for her efforts, Rodgers is the 2021 Cobb County Player of the Year as voted on by the coaches.
"When (Pope coach Erica Miller) called, I thought it was about forgetting to return a jersey," Rodgers said. "I was so surprised when she actually told me... I just never expected it. I am still in shock, but I am very honored to receive the award."
Miller said it was an honor that was very deserved.
"Her winning this award just affirms what we all knew over here (Pope HS)," Miller said. "She is intense on the court, but she always comes with kindness and respect. This year, I've been so lucky to see her grow as a player on and off the court. Her leadership skills are what make her a high-level player. The same advice she gives her teammates she follows without hesitation. Ayanna is really just an amazing player, friend, student, and woman, and I am just so proud of her."
Rodgers has not had the typical volleyball experience in high school as she has seen three different coaches throughout her time with the Greyhounds. However, she said each of those coaches played a role in helping her be the player she is today.
Many would be surprised to find out that Rodgers has only played the sport for five years. After playing soccer for eight years, Rodgers joined her junior varsity volleyball team in middle school.
"Volleyball has given me that confidence that I always knew I had," Rodgers said. I would say it's definitely given me a little swagger as well. I feel like having this confidence has given me the ability to be that leader on the court. I've always felt volleyball has been my missing piece."
Player of the Year is not the only prodigious honor the middle blocker received, as she was presented with the Legacy award at Pope's end of the senior ceremony.
"It meant alot to receive such an award," Rodgers said. "When people think of me, I would want them to think of the fire and passion I bring to the game. When I step out on the court, I try to spread that energy out to everyone on the floor. This season we left everything out there, and I think when we look back at this time, I want us to remember all that we accomplished."
Rodgers is leaving a long-lasting legacy at Pope. Her success on the court has also made her the program’s all-time block leader with 293.
Rodgers said although her high school career ended on a loss, she still has a lot of volleyball left to play. She has recently committed to Tennessee Tech to continue her career on the collegiate level.
