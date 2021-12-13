KENNESAW – Mount Paran Christian took on anybody and everybody during the 2021 season.
Class AAAAAA or Class AAAAAAA squad? It didn’t matter.
Along the way, the Lady Eagles defeated some of the best teams in the county and state – Kennesaw Mountain, Pope, Allatoona, Hillgrove and Harrison – and found ways to beat them all.
Once they got to the playoffs, Mount Paran played some of its best volleyball. Coach Selina Chancy had her program ready, and it brought home its second state championship when it defeated Athens Academy. For her efforts, Chancy is the 2021 Cobb County Coach of the Year as voted on by the coaches.
In addition to winning the Class A Private state championship, Chancy helped the Lady Eagles to a 36-7 record, a Region 7A title, and a Cobb County tournament championship.
“I’m very honored.There are so many great coaches in Cobb County, and I would say we have the best volleyball county in Georgia,” Chancy said. “So, it’s definitely a huge honor. I really believe the girls, the parents, the athletic department, and everyone at Mount Paran have helped us coaches be so successful.”
After completing her 11th season as the coach, she looked back at where it all started. Taking a team with barely any members who were not playing at a high level needing someone to help them rebuild.
“I was on the first volleyball team at Kennesaw State (University),” Chancy said. “The first year required a lot of learning and alot of building. When I interviewed for Mount Paran, the thing that attracted me was they needed someone to help them rebuild, and I just went through that on the collegiate level. I put a lot of time and effort into coaching, and just to see the payoff from the rebuilding and success over the last couple of years is amazing.”
Throughout her tenure, she has turned the Lady Eagles into one of the best teams in Cobb County, with 10 playoff appearances, two state titles, a state runner-up, four final-four appearances, five region championships, and two Cobb County championships.
Chancy said although her squad is losing some key seniors – Kara Dunn, Mary Helen Carmack, Emma Kyle, Mary Lusk, and Paige Armstrong – yet she plans to build off this season's success with her 11 returning players. To become a bigger, stronger, and more connected team that can contend for another title next year and in years to come.
Amazing coach and an even better role model for her athletes.
