Steady is the name of the game for Mount Paran Christian’s Jace Butcher.
“Throughout the whole season I was playing steady,” Butcher said. “Steady, good golf.”
“I’ve coached golf for 18 years now and he is one of the most steady players I’ve ever been around.” Mount Paran golf coach Scott Varner said.
A steady style of play during his first season at Mount Paran led Butcher to a 73 stroke average for the season, picking up low-medalist in the Cobb County Tournament and Area 3A Private championship along with finishing third overall in the Class-A Private state championship.
After a successful season for Butcher, he has been selected as the Cobb County Boys Golf Player of the Year by the county coaches.
“It’s amazing, just to know that I helped the team out, especially with this being my first year being here,” Butcher said.
Butcher helped lead Mount Paran to great showings throughout the season, including a win in the Cobb County Tournament along with second place finishes in the Area 3A Private championship and Class-A Private state championship.
After the team took home the Cobb County Tournament, Butcher said they were certain from that point on that they could compete at a high level.
“After the Cobb County Tournament, we knew as a team we could win if we played well,” Butcher said. “Although we fell just short, it was still really fun and just knowing we had a chance the whole time.
Varner, who helped lead the team to a strong end of the season, said how much Butcher would challenge his teammates while never doubting any of their abilities.
“He would challenge the guys all the time,” Varner said. “He’s just one of those that’s got a constant, positive energy going after rounds, fully believing in everybody that’s around him and fully believing that he’s going to play well and the other five guys around him are going to play well. That’s that energy you want to have.”
Despite this being his first season with Mount Paran, Butcher knew many of his teammates from when he was young, as he grew up in the same community as many of them before moving from the state of Georgia.
‘I’d known them as kids, and it’d been four or five years since I’d seen any of them,” Butcher said. “Actually knowing people helped a lot to fit back in. I got accepted back into my old friend group and old ways pretty fast, which is really good. I jumped right back into golf at the same course and did what I was doing.”
With a strong resume built during his 2022 season, Butcher said he will try to continue his success in new atmospheres, playing in tournaments throughout the summer.
“I’m playing in junior events every weekend this summer,” Butcher said. “I have the Southern Junior this next week, I have a few AJGA’s (American Junior Golf Association) lined up, and a few other big tournaments throughout the rest of the summer.”
Butcher is also being recruited by colleges and plans to make his commitment sometime within the next few months. Schools recruiting Butcher include Furman, West Virginia, Wofford and Western Carolina.
Even after a successful season full of memories on the golf course, Butcher said his favorite part of playing with this team is how much it feels like a family.
“The best thing about being here is that we’re all best friends,” Butcher said.” We’re all with each other every day, and it’s not like we just play golf together, we’re with each other a lot outside of school.”
