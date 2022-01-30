MARIETTA – Jah’kim Payne scored 15 points to lead Alexander to a 62-59 overtime victory over Osborne on Saturday.
The win was the Cougars’ (16-2) sixth straight as they handed the Cardinals (18-2) their second loss in the last four games.
Osborne led for most of the game, but Alexander pulled even in the fourth quarter.
Zion Fruster, who had nine points on the night, made a jumper to tie the game 48-48, and after a Cardinals made free-throw, Sean Ivory’s layup gave the Cougars their first lead of the night, 50-49, midway through the period.
Osborne retook the lead and was up 54-52 with 6 seconds left to play. After a missed shot, Braedan Lue, who finished with 11 points, grabbed the offensive rebound and laid the ball in to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Alexander took control in overtime. A 7-3 run, highlighted by a 3-pointer by guard Joffrey Nunnally, put the Cougars up 62-58 with under a minute to play.
“I thought early I thought we played scared, fumbling balls, and could not catch passes,” Alexander coach Jason Slate said. “But somewhere in there I thought some of our guys thought we were just as good as they are. We started playing harder and took it to them in the second half. Although we got into foul trouble, in overtime we found a way.”
Osborne’s Cristian Carroll, who finished with 15 points, made a free-throw to make the score 62-59. The Cardinals had a final possession in the closing moments, but the last-second 3-point attempt was no good.
Zocko Littleton led Osborne with 18 points. Jon Carroll added 11 points.
