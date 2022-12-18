MARIETTA – Jay'Quann Nelson hit two free throws with 1 second to play to help Alexander secure a 60-57 win over Walton on Saturday in a Lemon Street Classic game at Marietta High School.
Walton's Luke Flynn, who led the Raiders in scoring with 28 points, had a shot at giving his team the lead just seconds earlier, but his 3-point attempt came up short, and Nelson got the rebound and was fouled.
The game was tied 30-30 at the half, and a JP Wells basket at the buzzer managed to give the Raiders (6-2) a 43-41 lead at the end of 3.
That bucket started a 7-0 run that continued into the fourth quarter. Flynn opened the final frame with a layup and hit a 3-pointer to give the Raiders a 48-41 lead, its biggest of the game.
But Alexander (8-1), the No. 1 team in Class AAAAAA, responded with a run of its own.
Noah Melson, who had not scored to that point, started making shots from beyond the arc for the Cougars. Back-to-back 3s put Alexander within one with roughly 5 minutes to play before a put back by Terrance Brown put the Cougars in front 49-48.
The lead had four lead changes over the closing moments.
A layup by Harrison Morris put Walton ahead by one with 4 minutes left to play. Marvin McGee answered back to Alexander before a 3 by Flynn put the Raiders ahead 53-51. Then Melson's third 3-pointer of the fourth quarter but the Cougars back in front.
Walton took its final lead with less than 2 minutes to play when Morris hit a pair of free throws. It looked as if Walton was going to make a stop at the other end, but Leo Etah was called for a foul as he was stealing the ball and Melson's two free throws put Alexander in front for good.
Braden Lue led the Cougars with 20 points, and Melson finished with 14.
For Walton, Etah and JP Wells finished with eight points apiece and Caesar Burrows added seven.
The Raiders were 8-for-14 from long range in the first half but made just 2-of-7 in the third quarter. In the first half, they only had six points from inside the 3-point line.
