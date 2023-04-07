Antoine Pettway was named as the eighth head coach in Kennesaw State men’s basketball history on Friday.
Pettway, who has spent the last 15 years on staff at the University of Alabama, will be formally introduced at a press conference at the KSU Convocation Center next week, pending university background check and USG approval.
Pettway comes to Kennesaw State after having helped to lead the Crimson Tide to the No. 1 team in the country this past season and the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Known as one of the top recruiters in the nation, he brought in the third-ranked class in the nation in 2022 that included two five-star and two four-star recruits, highlighted by potential NBA Draft Top 3 pick and 2022-23 National Freshman of the Year Brandon Miller.
“Coach Pettway is a well-rounded basketball coach, elite recruiter and family man with great integrity,” Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton said in a release. “His core values, exceptional work ethic, dedication to his players and love for the game is clear through the success Alabama basketball has experienced over the years. Coach Pettway has consistently ranked as a top-five recruiter in the nation over the past several years with a well-defined relationship in the state of Georgia coaching community.
Pettway replaces former coach Amir Abdur-Rahim who left to take the same position with the University of South Florida. Under Abdur-Rahim, KSU had its best season in Division I history, going 26-9, winning the ASUN regular season and postseason tournament, and earned its first trip to the NCAA Tournament.
“This has been extremely emotional and exciting for my family and I am so grateful to have the opportunity to lead this program and work with an amazing group of people at Kennesaw State University,” Pettway said. “I am ready to get started and soar to new heights with the Owls. I cannot go without thanking the University of Alabama. The last 15 years in Tuscaloosa have molded me into the man I am today. Tuscaloosa will always hold a special place in my heart for helping me live out my dream of playing Division I basketball and coaching at the highest level.”
Alabama ranked in the top 20 in the nation in scoring for the past four years under Pettway as the team’s offensive coordinator. That included this past season in which the team averaged 81.8 points per game, seventh-best in the nation. Over the past three years, the Crimson Tide posted four SEC championship titles and a pair of Sweet 16 appearances and set the school record for single season wins with a 31-6 record this past year. Alabama made five NCAA tournaments and six NIT appearances during his time in Tuscaloosa.
Pettway has recruited and developed over 40 professional athletes. That included eight NBA players over the last four years, highlighted by former Pebblebrook High School standout Collin Sexton, Kira Lewis, Herb Jones, Mark Sears, JD Davison, and projected 2023 NBA first round pick Noah Clowney.
Before joining the Alabama staff in the summer of 2008, he spent two years as an assistant coach at Jacksonville State, after one season as a graduate assistant coach at Alabama. Pettway served as assistant coach at Alabama from 2008-10, then spent three seasons as the team’s director of operations before moving back into an assistant coach role for the 2013-14 season.
A notable example of Pettway’s work ethic was his playing career at Alabama, as he joined the Crimson Tide as a walk-on with an academic scholarship before earning a scholarship for his sophomore season. Starting with that sophomore season, Alabama made the NCAA Tournament his final three seasons, including the Elite Eight in the 2003-04 season. Pettway was an integral part of that run in 2004, starting every game that season at point guard. After his collegiate playing career, he spent the next year playing for the NBA Development League (Huntsville Flight) and the World Basketball Association (Kentucky Reach), where he was named the WBA Rookie of the Year.
