North Cobb Christian School named Al Wilson as its the new girls basketball coach.
Wilson will take over as head coach after serving as an assistant with the Lady Eagles this past season. Longtime boys coach Greg Matta had been serving double duty, leading the school's boys and girls programs.
The North Cobb Christian girls went 12-12 this season, finishing as the Region 6A runner-up behind Mount Paran Christian.
Wilson has a long resume of coaching both boys and girls basketball teams for more than 15 years. He began his career in athletics as the first athletic director for Indianapolis Metropolitan School, which became the first charter school in Indiana history to win a state championship in boys basketball.
Wilson then became the coach at his alma mater, Benedictine High School in Cleveland, where he took a sub-.500 team to back-to-back state quarterfinal appearances. Wilson also served as the athletic director and coach at Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia, where his team consistently ranked in the top 10 in the country, as well as winning a national championship during his coaching tenure.
While at Davidson Day School in North Carolina, Wilson won a girls state championship, and at Gilbert Christian School in Arizona, he led the team to a regional championship and picked up coach of the year honors.
Wilson played collegiately at the University of Toledo and professionally in Switzerland and Lithuania.
Along with Wilson's hiring, North Cobb Christian named his wife, Kahli, as the associate head coach of the girls basketball team. Kahli Wilson is a former college standout at Toledo, where she is an inductee into the university's hall of fame, and played professionally in Switzerland.
(0) comments
