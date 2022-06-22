KRT SPORTS STORY SLUGGED: BBO-ASTROS-BRAVES KRT PHOTOGRAPH BY TOM PRIDDY/KRT (March 6) KISSIMEE, FL -- Atlanta Braves pitching coach Leo Mazzone, left, and manager Bobby Cox talk in the dugout during a spring training game against the Houston Astros at the Osceola County Stadium in Kissimmee, Florida, on Saturday, March 5, 2005. The Braves won 4-3 in 10 innings. (cdm) 2005
Former Atlanta Braves player and manager Joe Torre, who played on the 1968 team, throws out the first pitch prior to a 2018 game against the Washington Nationals.
Joe Adcock, Leo Mazzone and Joe Torre will be inducted into the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame during the team's annual alumni weekend July 29-31, corresponding with a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Festivities will kick off with an alumni parade through The Battery Atlanta on July 29. The 1982 Braves team, which set a major league record with a 13-0 start, en route to a 89-73 overall record and the NL West Division title, will be recognized with a special tribute.
Select alumni will compete in a softball-style home run derby July 30. The two teams will be captained by former Braves outfielders-turned-analysts Jeff Francoeur and Brian Jordan.
The induction ceremony will follow the home run derby. Adcock, Mazzone and Torre will be inducted and will join 35 other former Braves in the team’s Hall of Fame.
Adcock, who died in 1999 at the age of 71, played for the Braves in Milwaukee from 1953-62. He batted .277 with 239 home runs in his time with the franchise, alongside Baseball Hall of Famers Hank Aaron and Eddie Mathews.
Mazzone was a coach in the Braves' organization from 1979-2005, notably guiding Atlanta's pitchers alongside manager Bobby Cox beginning in 1990. The Braves maintained one of baseball's most dominant pitching staffs throughout Mazzone's tenure, led by Baseball Hall of Famers Tom Glavine, Greg Madddux and John Smoltz.
Torre played for the Braves from 1960-68, bridging the team's move from Milwaukee to Atlanta. He was a five-time All-Star with the Braves, batting .294 with 142 homers.
After ending his playing career, Torre went on to a decorated managerial career, including three years with the Braves from 1982-84. Torre led the team to a 257-229 record, including the 1982 NL West title.
Bally Sports Southeast will cover the event and offer an extended Braves LIVE pregame show
Braves alumni will be in attendance for autographs throughout Truist Park prior to the game on July 30.
